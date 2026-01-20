Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record that stood tall for two years — until it was finally broken | Cricket News

The memories of January 15, 2023, remain deeply etched into the fabric of Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium. Long after the floodlights dimmed and the crowd dispersed, the echoes of thunderous sixes, crisp boundaries and deafening cheers seemed to linger in the humid Kerala air. For everyone present that night — fans, players, officials — it was an experience that felt historic even as it unfolded.India had already sealed the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by winning the opening two games. The final encounter was meant to be a formality, an opportunity to complete a clean sweep. Few, however, could have predicted that the contest would turn into one of the most one-sided matches in the history of the format, producing a record that would stand tall for years.

Batting first, India piled on a colossal 390 runs, a total built almost entirely on the brilliance of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. The duo stitched together a monumental partnership, scoring 282 runs between them and completely flattening a Sri Lankan bowling attack that had no answers. Kohli’s masterclass and Gill’s elegance transformed what was expected to be a competitive total into a near-impossible chase.Sri Lanka’s response was nothing short of catastrophic. Under relentless pressure, they folded for a mere 73, with only three batters managing to reach double figures. India’s 317-run victory became the biggest margin of victory in ODI history — a record that would remain intact for two years before England eclipsed it.How the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI unfolded:India completed a flawless 3-0 series triumph by dismantling Sri Lanka in the final ODI, delivering a crushing 317-run defeat that rewrote the record books.On a flat surface that offered little for bowlers, Kohli produced yet another statement innings, registering his 46th ODI century. At the other end, Gill continued his meteoric rise, reinforcing his credentials as India’s long-term opening option with his second hundred. Their dominance propelled India to a formidable 390/5, a score that left Sri Lanka staring at a mountain far too steep to climb.BIGGEST ODI WINS (BY RUNS)

Rank Team Margin (Runs) Opposition Ground Date 1 England 342 South Africa Southampton 7 Sep 2025 2 India 317 Sri Lanka Thiruvananthapuram 15 Jan 2023 3 Australia 309 Netherlands Delhi 25 Oct 2023 4 Zimbabwe 304 USA Harare 26 Jun 2023 5 India 302 Sri Lanka Wankhede, Mumbai 2 Nov 2023 6 New Zealand 290 Ireland Aberdeen 1 Jul 2008 7 Australia 276 South Africa Mackay 24 Aug 2025 8 Australia 275 Afghanistan WACA, Perth 4 Mar 2015 9 South Africa 272 Zimbabwe Benoni 22 Oct 2010 10 South Africa 258 Sri Lanka Paarl 11 Jan 2012 11 India 257 Bermuda Port of Spain 19 Mar 2007 12 South Africa 257 West Indies Sydney 27 Feb 2015

What followed was a total collapse. Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 73 runs inside 22 overs — their fourth-lowest total in ODIs. Mohammed Siraj led the charge with the ball, exploiting movement and seam to rip through the top order. His spell of 4 for 32 was the best of his ODI career. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav provided excellent support, picking up two wickets apiece and maintaining relentless pressure.Siraj struck early, drawing Avishka Fernando into edging a delivery straight to first slip. In his next over, he unleashed a wobble-seam ball that forced Kusal Mendis to nick behind to the wicketkeeper. Shami then joined the act, inducing Charith Asalanka into mistiming a shot to backward point.The carnage continued as Siraj picked up his third wicket when Nuwanidu Fernando chopped an outswinger onto his stumps. In the final over of the powerplay, he produced another wobble-seam delivery that jagged back in to uproot Wanindu Hasaranga’s off stump.With half the side back in the dressing room, panic spread through the Sri Lankan camp. That nervousness resulted in a bizarre run-out, with Chamika Karunaratne caught out of his crease after a defensive shot, allowing Siraj to hit the stumps directly at the striker’s end.Kuldeep then took charge in the middle overs, luring Dasun Shanaka forward before beating him through the gate. Dunith Wellalage, who came in as a concussion substitute after a collision while fielding, lasted briefly before chipping a simple catch to point off Shami.With injuries reducing Sri Lanka’s resistance further, Kuldeep wrapped up the innings by knocking over Lahiru Kumara, sealing a staggering victory. Kohli’s unbeaten 166 off 110 balls earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.Rohit the captain marvelWhen discussing the biggest ODI wins by margin of runs, India feature twice in the top five — a remarkable achievement made even more special by the fact that both victories came under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.After orchestrating the historic win against Sri Lanka in January 2023, Rohit etched his name deeper into cricketing folklore just ten months later. During the ICC World Cup in November 2023, India once again turned Sri Lanka into their victims, hammering them by 302 runs in a high-stakes tournament clash.That World Cup encounter at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium was equally ruthless. Siraj, Shami and Jasprit Bumrah tore through Sri Lanka’s batting line-up, bundling them out for just 55 and sealing India’s seventh straight win of the tournament. The result confirmed India’s place in the semi-finals and underlined their dominance.Chasing 358, Sri Lanka had no response to India’s pace battery. Shami, already in sensational form after nine wickets against New Zealand and England, added another five to his tally. The top order collapsed in stunning fashion, with the first five scores reading like binary code: 0, 0, 1, 0, 1.By the time Shami removed the seventh and eighth batters for ducks, Sri Lanka were on the brink of registering the lowest ODI total ever. They were eventually dismissed in 19.4 overs, as India completed the fourth-biggest ODI win in history. Shami’s figures of 5 for 18 also made him India’s leading wicket-taker in World Cup history.It marked the third instance in 2023 where India dismissed Sri Lanka for under 100 in ODIs — and their second victory by a margin exceeding 300 runs in the same year — further cementing Rohit’s era as one defined by dominance and record-shattering performances.