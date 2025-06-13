Roshan Mathew Joins Underground Wrestling Drama In Malayalam Film Chatha Pacha

Last Updated: June 13, 2025, 20:16 IST

Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan bring emotional grit and raw power to Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies—a wrestling-inspired Malayalam action-comedy set in Fort Kochi, with music by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

Malayalam cinema is gearing up for a high-octane leap into the world of underground wrestling with Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, an action-comedy that promises to blend sweat, spectacle, and emotion in equal measure. The film, which officially went on floors this week, is directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar and produced by Ritesh S Ramakrishnan and Cannes-winning filmmaker Shihan Shoukath under the Reel World Entertainment banner.

Leading the pack is an ensemble cast headlined by Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan, joined by Ishan Shoukath and Vishak Nair. Set against the vibrant and gritty backdrop of Fort Kochi, Chatha Pacha dives deep into the chaotic and deeply human world of a secret WWE-style wrestling club, where the ring becomes both battlefield and confessional booth.

Speaking about his foray into this uncharted cinematic territory, Roshan Mathew shared his enthusiasm:

“I’ve never done anything like this before. The world of wrestling entertainment is as intense emotionally as it is physically. I’m thrilled to dive into this space with Chatha Pacha.”

The film also marks a significant musical crossover, with the legendary composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy making their debut in Malayalam cinema. The film’s background score will be composed by Mujeeb Majeed, known for his atmospheric work in Kishkindha Kaandam.

Crafted from an original story by Adhvaith Nayar, with screenplay and dialogues by Sanoop Thykoodam, Chatha Pacha aims to reimagine the traditional action-comedy by injecting it with raw, emotional stakes and grounded storytelling. Behind the camera, the film boasts a strong technical crew including cinematographer Anend C Chandran (Premam, Bheeshma Parvam) and stunt director Kalai Kingson, acclaimed for his work in Marco.

Expected to release by the end of 2025, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies could very well usher in a new genre hybrid for Malayalam cinema—where the emotional depth of the region’s storytelling meets the flamboyant drama of wrestling entertainment.

