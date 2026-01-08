Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, breaks multiple records; surpasses Virat Kohli and Babar Azam | Cricket News

India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered one of the finest List A knocks of the season on Thursday, producing a composed yet commanding 134 off 131 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and rewriting several records along the way. It was an innings built on patience, timing and authority, and one that once again underlined why Gaikwad continues to be rated among India’s most consistent domestic performers.𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗷𝗮𝘆 𝗛𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗵𝘆15 – Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 inngs)*15 – Ankit Bawne (94 inngs)13 – Devdutt Padikkal (36 inngs)13 – Mayank Agarwal (79 inngs) With this century, Gaikwad drew level with Ankit Bawne for the most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Both now sit on 15, but the context makes Gaikwad’s achievement stand out. He reached the mark in just 57 innings, while Bawne needed 94. The Maharashtra batter’s ability to convert starts has been a defining feature of his career, and Thursday’s knock was another example of that trait.

The innings also carried a milestone of even greater significance. Gaikwad became the fastest player in professional List A cricket to score 20 centuries, achieving the feat in just 95 innings. No other batter has reached 20 List A hundreds in fewer than 100 matches. The previous benchmark of 129 innings was jointly held by Mayank Agarwal and Khurram Manzoor, while modern greats like Babar Azam and Virat Kohli took 131 and 143 innings respectively to get there.𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁-𝗔 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 (𝗺𝗶𝗻 𝟱𝟬 𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗴𝘀)58.83 – Ruturaj Gaikwad 57.86 – Michael Bevan 57.76 – Sam Hain57.67 – Virat Kohli 57.01 – Cheteshwar Pujara Gaikwad’s consistency is reflected not just in his centuries but also in his numbers across formats. He currently boasts the best batting average in List A cricket among players with at least 50 innings, sitting at an impressive 58.83. That places him ahead of names such as Michael Bevan, Sam Hain, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, a list that highlights the quality of company he now keeps. Against Goa, Gaikwad’s knock was both fluent and controlled. He struck eight fours and six sixes, anchoring the Maharashtra innings as they posted 249 for 7. The match went down to the wire, with Maharashtra eventually clinching a tense three run victory. During the course of the innings, Gaikwad also became the fastest batter to complete 5,000 List A runs, adding another landmark to an already memorable day. Despite his growing list of achievements, Gaikwad was a surprise omission from India’s squad for the upcoming three match ODI series against New Zealand in January. The exclusion came shortly after he scored his maiden ODI century against South Africa in December 2025, making the decision even more puzzling for many observers. At 29, Gaikwad finds himself at a crucial phase of his career. His domestic numbers continue to make a strong case for sustained opportunities at the international level, while his leadership credentials are also on the rise. He is set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 season, a role that reflects the trust placed in him by the franchise.