Samay Raina Faces Political Heat, BJP And Congress Leaders Slam Him Over Bihar And Kashmir Digs On Latent | Web-series News

News movies web-series Samay Raina Faces Political Heat, BJP And Congress Leaders Slam Him Over Bihar And Kashmir Digs On Latent

Last Updated: August 30, 2026, 06:45 IST

Samay Raina’s exchange with Sharon Verma on India’s Got Latent has drawn criticism from political leaders over jokes involving Bihar and Kashmir.

Samay Raina and Sharon Verma face heat over Kashmiri-Bihari comments on India’s Got Latent.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey has slammed comedian Samay Raina after his exchange with comedian Sharon Verma on Season 2 of India’s Got Latent drew political reactions. As per ANI, several leaders have since commented on the jokes involving Bihar and Kashmir, while AAP leader Sanjay Singh has urged people not to turn the exchange into a bigger issue.

The controversy centres on a segment featuring Sharon Verma, a former contestant on the first season of the show, who returned as a panellist alongside Raina, Orry, Archana Puran Singh and Nishant Suri.

During the interaction, Samay made a joke about Sharon’s Bihari roots and stereotypes linked to people leaving the state for work. Sharon responded with jokes about Samay’s Kashmiri identity and “getting stoned”. She also said she had “atleast left her state by choice.”

Clips from the episode have gone viral online and received massiveve backlash over the use of stereotypes involving states and communities.

Samay Raina Faces Political Heat Over India’s Got Latent Exchange

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari also objected to derogatory comments about citizens and communities. “Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is intolerable; those who make such comments are essentially talking about tearing the nation apart. We envision an undivided India; for us, the king and the commoner are equal, and there should be no discrimination in the country based on caste or creed. This is the clear stance of the BJP.”

Why Samay Raina’s Jokes About Bihar And Kashmir Sparked Controversy

Congress leader Harish Rawat said comedians should be careful when humour involves communities or regions. “Humour is a divine art form that uplifts people, gladdens the heart, and lightens the burden of worries. However, when you misuse it to portray a caste, community, or region in a derogatory or mocking manner, it diminishes the value of humour itself. Samay Raina needs to understand this.”

Anand Dubey Slams Samay Raina Over Bihar, Kashmir Remarks

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, meanwhile, said comedians can make mistakes while trying to entertain audiences and should be spoken to rather than targeted. “I think that if a comedian says something like this, their intention is to make people laugh. In that process, sometimes they make mistakes. But I think it is not right to turn it into an issue and target them. Instead, one should engage in dialogue with them and explain.”

BJP MLA RS Pathania also condemned the remarks, arguing that such comments go against India’s social and constitutional values. “India has a collective flow, a collective sentiment, India has a history, India has a tradition, and India has a golden future. Mischievous acts like this have previously led to fines for Samay Raina, but by tearing apart the guidelines set by law, the Constitution, and social ethics, he has made the remark again. We condemn it…”

Who Is Sharon Verma?

Sharon Verma is a comedian who gained recognition after appearing on the first season of India’s Got Latent as a contestant. Her ‘Weak Independent Woman’ act was widely loved by all. Sharon’s deadpan delivery and observational humour, particularly jokes revolving around her Bihar roots and her own personality, helped her clips gain traction online.

Read More: Sharon Verma On India’s Got Latent 2: Who Is The Comedian Who Shut Down Samay Raina?

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About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: August 30, 2026, 06:45 IST