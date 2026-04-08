Samay Raina Roasts Amitabh Bachchan; Sanya Malhotra And Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 08, 2026, 21:59 IST

From Samay Raina roasting Amitabh Bachchan to Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram break up, check updates here

Samay Raina Roasts Amitabh Bachchan; Sanya Malhotra And Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up?

Samay Raina roasted Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan during his recent ‘Still Alive’ show. During the show, the stand-up comedian recalled the time he appeared on Big B’s Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2025 and revealed that he had lied to the actor regarding his grandmother being a big fan of the actor. “Dadi mar gayi hai meri. 7 saal ho gaye hain mere dadi ko mar ke,” he said, as quoted by the Free Press Journal. “Waha maine kiya – Sir dadi meri aapki bhot badi fan hai,” he added and then revealed that he had said it only to “play the room.” “You are not honest on the Indian internet. You can not be yourself. You play the game, you play the room,” Samay shared.

For more updates: Samay Raina Roasts Amitabh Bachchan, Asks ‘Apne Bete Ko Kyu Nahi Khada Kar Paye?’ | Watch

Sanya Malhotra has reportedly broken up with sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma after dating for over a year. The reported breakup has grabbed attention as the two were never publicly open about their relationship despite ongoing rumours. The news has sparked fresh curiosity around their alleged relationship, especially after reports claimed the two have unfollowed each other on social media and moved on quietly.

For more updates: Sanya Malhotra, Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up After A Year, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram: Report

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the massive success of his recently released film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After making his first appearance at the 3rd anniversary celebration of NMACC, the actor was seen reaching Jamnagar today, April 8, to celebrate Anant Ambani’s birthday bash. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant will be turning 31 on April 10. A grand celebration will take place at their Jamnagar residence. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan also made a stylish entry in Jamnagar a while ago to grace the occasion.

For more updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh Reach Jamnagar To Attend Anant Ambani’s Birthday Bash

Deepika Padukone has finally reacted to trolls questioning her silence on Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster film, Dhurandhar. Recently, a video was shared on Instagram which asked Deepika about her ‘no posts, no praise’ approach for the Aditya Dhar directorial. “Is this a deliberate statement or is the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?” the man in the video asked.

For more updates: Deepika Padukone Reacts As Fans Slam Her Silence On Dhurandhar 2: ‘I Watched It Before Any Of You Did’

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for the most-awaited film, Cocktail 2. The first look has already upped the excitement among the audience. While everyone is looking forward to watching the fresh chemistry of Shahid and Rashmika on the big screen, a news post recently grabbed attention after Bipasha Basu reposted it on social media. The post about Shahid and his alleged reaction to his role in the upcoming film Cocktail 2 is going viral on the internet.

For more updates: Shahid Kapoor ‘Upset’ Over Kriti, Rashmika’s Screen Time In Cocktail 2? Bipasha Basu’s Post Sparks Buzz

First Published: April 08, 2026, 21:59 IST

News movies bollywood Samay Raina Roasts Amitabh Bachchan; Sanya Malhotra And Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up?