Sanchita Ugale’s Father Alleges She Faced Pressure; Alia Bhatt Replacing Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 16, 2026, 21:45 IST

Sanchita Ugale’s father alleged that she was facing pressure and was feeling ‘suffocated’. In other news, rumours about Alia Bhatt joining Kalki 2 have taken over social media.

Sanchita Ugale’s Father Alleges She Faced Pressure; Alia Bhatt Replacing Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2?

22-year-old Sanchita Ugale’s death has left the entire television industry shocked. A day after the actress was found dead at her residence, her father Manchindra Ugale has now claimed that she was under a lot of pressure. “I want justice, my daughter committed suicide under pressure. People from the industry were putting pressure on her. She was very upset at home. She looked good but was feeling very suffocated inside. My daughter has committed suicide under the pressure of people from the industry. There was no shortage of money, there was no shortage of work, so what was the pressure on her? She didn’t tell us anything, but it seemed as if there was some pressure,” Sanchita’s father said as quoted by RepublicTV.

For More: ‘Sanchita Ugale Committed Suicide Under Pressure’, Father Claims She Was ‘Suffocated’

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024, with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone playing pivotal roles in the sci-fi epic. As the makers gear up for the next chapter of the franchise, the film has once again grabbed headlines amid fresh casting buzz following Deepika’s exit from the sequel. Speculation is rife that Alia Bhatt has come on board the Kalki universe, potentially marking her first collaboration with Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin in the ambitious cinematic saga.

For More: Kalki 2: Alia Bhatt Joins Prabhas Starrer, Is She Replacing Deepika Padukone? Here’s What We Know

Deepika Padukone’s sister, Anisha Padukone, has opened up about the actress facing depression in the past. Recently, Anisha talked about her sister’s mental health journey and diagnosis and revealed that even she was not ‘aware enough’ of what Deepika was going through. She explained that they were not also living in the same cities back then and therefore she was really off guard. Anisha mentioned that mental health became personal for her around the same time in 2014, when her sister experienced anxiety and depression.

For More: Deepika Padukone’s Sister Was Not ‘Aware Enough’ About Her Depression, Says ‘We Did Not Live…’

Actress and environmental advocate Dia Mirza has responded to online trolling and criticism over her recent remarks linking men and patriarchal systems to climate change. The controversy erupted after Mirza stated that it is the men who have driven climate change, and they are totally responsible for the chaos. Now, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress has clarified that her remarks were aimed at highlighting the role of patriarchal power structures in driving environmental degradation, and not at blaming individual men.

For More: Dia Mirza Reacts To ‘Patriarchy Causes Climate Change’ Remark, Says ‘I Stand By My Statement’

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, and it appears that they have finally put months of marriage speculation to rest. Rumours about the two secretly tying the knot first gained traction after celebrity stylist Law Roach seemingly hinted at a private wedding during a red-carpet appearance. While neither Holland nor Zendaya addressed the reports at the time, fans continued to speculate about their relationship status. Now, Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed that he is married to Zendaya.

For More: Tom Holland Confirms Marriage To Zendaya After Months Of Speculation, Says Family Members ‘Were All There’

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