Shatrughan Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn Reach Dharmendra’s Residence To Offer Condolences | Watch | Bollywood News

Shatrughan Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and other stars visited Dharmendra’s Juhu residence to pay their respects and offer condolences to the grieving family.

Celebs visited Dharmendra’s Juhu residence to pay their respects. (Photo Credit: Viral Bhayani)

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, leaving a void in the Hindi film industry. Yesterday, after the family performed the last rites of the legendary star, several actors were spotted arriving at his Juhu residence to extend their condolences to the family. From Shatrughan Sinha, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday to Ajay Devgn, several stars were snapped reaching the late actor Dharmendra’s residence.

Sometime back, Varun Dhawan was clicked exiting his car as he reached Dharmendra’s house to extend his condolences. Apart from him, Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, were also clicked. In the video doing the rounds, Rakul was seen asking the paparazzi to make way for their car as they reached the He-Man’s residence.

Dharmendra’s close friend Shatrughan Sinha was snapped arriving to meet the grieving family. He was snapped with his wife, Poonam Sinha. Yesterday, after hearing the news of his close friend’s demise, Shatrughan Sinha took to his Instagram to mourn the loss. Taking to X, the actor shared, “Heartbroken, pained & deeply saddened by the passing away of our dearest family friend, our elder brother, people’s hero, @aapkadharm.” He continued, saying, “The most loved son of the soil, pride of Punjab/Maharashtra, a ‘Bharat Ratna’ in the true sense, down-to-earth, kind & a humble human being. He will be remembered forever for his great contributions to the film industry/cinema.”

Ananya Panday, with her mother Bhavana Panday, was among the many actors who reached to pay condolences after the demise of the veteran star. Earlier in the day, Ajay Devgn too was spotted outside his residence.

About Dharmendra’s demise

Indian cinema icon Dharmendra passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area after a brief illness. He was 89 and died just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8, 2025. The actor’s final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. A long list of film personalities gathered to bid him farewell. His wife Hema Malini, frequent co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and several others were seen at the last rites under tight security arrangements.

