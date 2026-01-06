মঙ্গলবার, ০৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৪৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kartik Aaryan’s Mystery Girl Reacts To Dating Rumours; Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt Cancelled Dubai Trip | Bollywood News Shefali Shah Recalls Turbulent Marriage With Ex-Husband Harsh Chhaya: ‘Emotional Abuse Is Just As Bad…’ | Bollywood News ‘Silly to underestimate them’: New Zealand skipper backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup | Cricket News ইইউ পর্যবেক্ষক আসা স্বচ্ছ নির্বাচনেরই প্রমাণ: নজরুল Runs, wickets, and World Cup: Kapil Dev turns 67 – the all-rounder Indian cricket never replaced | Cricket News Kartik Aaryan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Gains 6,000 Instagram Followers In 24 Hours | Bollywood News Shreyas Iyer steps up as stand-in skipper, Shivam Dube holds nerve as Mumbai survive last-over thriller | Cricket News Mahadev And Sons Latest Update: Mahadev-Vidya’s Anniversary Coincides With Bhanu’s Birthday | Television News ‘I didn’t expect a series like this’: Travis Head’s honest take after Ashes masterclass | Cricket News Laughter Chefs 3: Harpal Singh Sokhi Calls Aly Goni’s Dish ‘Restaurant-Worthy’ | Television News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Silly to underestimate them’: New Zealand skipper backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
‘Silly to underestimate them’: New Zealand skipper backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup | Cricket News


India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (PTI Photo/Izhar Khan)

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell has played down any talk of India’s senior stars being on the wane, stressing that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain forces to be reckoned with in ODI cricket. Ahead of the upcoming series, Bracewell said it would be “silly to underestimate” the experienced duo and expressed confidence that both will still be central figures at next year’s ODI World Cup. Kohli and Rohit, now active only in the ODI format for India, are set to return to action in the three-match series starting Sunday in Vadodara, followed by games in Rajkot on January 14 and Indore on January 18. With Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra unavailable, Bracewell will lead the New Zealand side on the tour.

India can survive without Virat and Rohit, not without Bumrah

“I’d like to see them play in the World Cup. They’re obviously still playing very good cricket so there’s no reason to stop,” Bracewell said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the New Zealand Cricket Golf Day at the Willingdon Sports Club. “They’re both playing beautifully, so why not? Their records speak for themselves, both individually and as a team. They’ve been involved in some great Indian sides and led that side with the bat. You’d be silly to underestimate them, that’s for sure,” Bracewell added. Addressing the absence of senior players such as Santner, Bracewell admitted the challenge of filling key roles. “Whenever you’re missing players of say, Mitch Santner’s calibre, you’re always going to be struggling to replace them. You’re never going to be able to replace a guy like that. But if everyone mucks in and does their bit, then hopefully we can all work together and achieve great things on this tour.” Despite the T20 World Cup being just over a month away, Bracewell stressed the relevance of the ODI series. “You have to be where your feet are and take care of what’s in front of you. We’ve obviously got an important one-day series coming up against India,” Bracewell said, highlighting the value of extended time in Indian conditions.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Runs, wickets, and World Cup: Kapil Dev turns 67 – the all-rounder Indian cricket never replaced | Cricket News

Runs, wickets, and World Cup: Kapil Dev turns 67 – the all-rounder Indian cricket never replaced | Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer steps up as stand-in skipper, Shivam Dube holds nerve as Mumbai survive last-over thriller | Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer steps up as stand-in skipper, Shivam Dube holds nerve as Mumbai survive last-over thriller | Cricket News

‘I didn’t expect a series like this’: Travis Head’s honest take after Ashes masterclass | Cricket News

‘I didn’t expect a series like this’: Travis Head’s honest take after Ashes masterclass | Cricket News

‘One step ahead’: Yuvraj Singh explains why Shubman Gill is more consistent than Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News

‘One step ahead’: Yuvraj Singh explains why Shubman Gill is more consistent than Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News

Liam Rosenior becomes Chelsea’s second Black manager, signs until 2032 | Football News

Liam Rosenior becomes Chelsea’s second Black manager, signs until 2032 | Football News

‘There is a World Cup coming’: How ‘Amol sir’ motivated Renuka Singh Thakur through injury period | Cricket News

‘There is a World Cup coming’: How ‘Amol sir’ motivated Renuka Singh Thakur through injury period | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST