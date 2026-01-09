Sponsors pull back, futures clouded: Bangladesh cricketers caught in India standoff after Mustafizur Rahman row | Cricket News

Bangladesh cricketers (ANI Photo)

NEW DELHI: A cloud of uncertainty hangs over Bangladesh cricket as the ongoing standoff with India begins to hit players off the field, with several national cricketers at risk of losing Indian sponsorship deals amid the fallout from the Mustafizur Rahman controversy.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!At the heart of the crisis is Bangladesh’s strained relationship with Indian cricket authorities following the removal of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League, after a directive from the BCCI. The episode escalated into a diplomatic and cricketing flashpoint, prompting the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to cite security concerns and seek intervention from the ICC regarding its participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India.

Bangladesh seek T20 WC match shift from India after Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

According to reports, the uncertainty has already begun to affect Bangladeshi players commercially. Indian sports equipment major Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) has reportedly decided not to continue sponsorship agreements with several Bangladesh cricketers, including captain Litton Das. While no official communication has been issued yet, players and their representatives have been informally alerted. “I haven’t heard anything of that sort officially,” a Bangladesh cricketer sponsored by SG told Cricbuzz, reflecting the confusion within the camp.A senior BCB official, speaking to Cricbuzz on condition of anonymity, admitted the players are under severe mental strain. “It’s a very difficult time for the cricketers considering they are not sure what is in store for them in the coming days. They are quite tense, and it’s understandable,” the official said, adding that players are regularly reaching out to board officials for clarity on Bangladesh’s World Cup stance.

Poll Do you think the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) should shift matches from India to Sri Lanka for security reasons?

The uncertainty has also unsettled the foreign coaching staff. One member of the support team told Cricbuzz that he hopes the situation resolves quickly. “We are here for cricket, and what is bigger than a World Cup? I hope the matter gets resolved soon,” he said.According to Telecom Asia, agents of Bangladeshi players have been informed that SG may not renew contracts, raising fears that other Indian manufacturers could follow suit. “Other manufacturers also might opt not to sponsor our cricketers,” a source involved in player sponsorships said.The BCB, meanwhile, has written twice to the ICC following an emergency meeting on January 4, requesting Bangladesh’s matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka for security reasons. While the ICC’s decision is pending, Bangladesh remain scheduled to play Group C matches in Kolkata and Mumbai starting February 7.