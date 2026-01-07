Steal Trailer: Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Caught In The Heist Of Century At Her Job | Web-series News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 22:29 IST

Sophie Turner headlines Prime Video’s Steal, a six-episode thriller where a routine office day spirals into a high-stakes pension fund heist.

Steal Trailer: Sophie Turner Leads a High-Stakes Office Heist Thriller

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for Steal, a gripping new thriller series that puts Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at the center of a nerve-racking workplace heist.

Turner leads the series as Zara, an ordinary office employee whose mundane routine is shattered when criminals storm her workplace, triggering what is described as “the heist of the century.” The trailer opens on a deceptively light note, with Zara heading into work and joking with a colleague about the monotony of office life. As she begins to say, “the trick of the job is to not —” her friend Luke (Archie Madekwe) completes the thought with, “not to die of boredom.”

That boredom is short-lived.

A Normal Workday Spirals Into Chaos

The mood shifts abruptly when a gang of masked thieves violently breaks into the offices of Lochmill Capital, a pension fund investment company. Zara and Luke are taken hostage and forced to follow the gang’s chilling instructions. Among the demands: helping the criminals siphon off billions of pounds from ordinary people’s pensions.

As panic sets in, Zara finds herself navigating fear, moral conflict, and survival, while attempting to outthink the criminals holding her captive. The trailer teases tense standoffs, escalating danger, and a ticking-clock scenario that keeps the pressure relentlessly high.

The official logline reads, “A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke (Archie Madekwe) to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions and why? DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the center of this far-reaching crime.”

Cast, Creators and Release Date

Alongside Turner and Madekwe, the series stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DCI Rhys, the troubled detective racing against time to unravel the conspiracy. Fortune-Lloyd is known for his work in Netflix’s Bodies, while Madekwe recently drew attention for his role in Saltburn.

Turner, widely celebrated for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, continues her streak of dramatic roles following the 2025 thriller Trust and the 2024 miniseries Joan.

Steal is created and written by Sotiris Nikias, with Sam Miller and Hettie MacDonald directing. The series is executive produced by Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza, with Nuala O’Leary serving as producer. Amazon MGM Studios produces the show in collaboration with Drama Republic.

All six episodes of Steal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 21.

