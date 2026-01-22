বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৯:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Chiranjeevi’s Biggest Hit Crosses Rs 250 Crore | Telugu Cinema News T20 World Cup: ICC rejects Bangladesh’s venue shift demand, says no threat to team and gives BCB 24 hours | Cricket News Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: Life with Mahesh Babu And Kids | Movies News Hina Khan Reveals YRKKH Paid Her More Than Naagin, Kasautii: ‘Meri Jitni Sampati Hai…’ | Television News Nayanthara Shares Cryptic Post After Viral Cruise Pic With Trisha: ‘Forgive, Forget, Move On’ | Tamil Cinema News ‘We needed someone…’: Rohit Sharma explains why Shreyas Iyer missed T20 World Cup | Cricket News Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To AR Rahman’s ‘Bias’ In Bollywood Remark: ‘Industry Has Changed’ | Bollywood News শ্বশুর বাড়িতে পৌঁছে ভোট চাইলেন তারেক রহমান Anupam Kher Yells ‘Aisa Nahi Karte’ After Son Sikandar Kher Hits Him On Cheek | Watch | Bollywood News Border 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol Film Sells 55K Tickets In Advance At National Chains | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: ICC rejects Bangladesh’s venue shift demand, says no threat to team and gives BCB 24 hours | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
T20 World Cup: ICC rejects Bangladesh’s venue shift demand, says no threat to team and gives BCB 24 hours | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) board on Wednesday voted against Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) demand to relocate the Bangladesh team’s T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. ICC released a statement saying the board has decided to stick to the already-published schedule in the ‘absence of any independent security findings’, which suggest any threat to the Bangladesh contingent in India.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The T20 World Cup starts on Feb 7 with Bangladesh scheduled to play West Indies in Mumbai in one of the three matches on the opening day.

Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: What it means for the T20 World Cup?

It is understood that only the Pakistan board voted in favour of BCB while the rest of the 14 members rejected the demand. TOI has learnt that ICC has given BCB 24 hours after ICC’s meeting on Wednesday to revisit their stance before the world body goes ahead with its process of announcing a replacement team. BCB has got into a huddle with its government adviser. If the BCB doesn’t agree, Scotland are likely to participate in the T20 World Cup as per ICC rankings.BCB, acting on the advice of govt’s adviser to sports ministry Asif Nazrul, took the stance of not sending its team to India after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) decided to oust Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman from the upcoming IPL. The BCCI didn’t specify any reason for its move and the Bangladesh govt chose to make it an issue of national dignity. The BCB claimed if the BCCI thought Mustafizur’s presence in the IPL was not right then it will be unsafe to send its team to India.

Poll

Should individual player decisions (like IPL selection) affect national team participation?

As per the schedule, Bangladesh are slated to play one league match in Mumbai and other three league matches in Kolkata. TOI has learnt that the Nazrul and BCB president Aminul Islam are likely to meet the players before communicating their decision to the ICC. ICC chose to address BCB’s issue with BCCI based on Mustafizur’s IPL ouster as an ‘isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its player’s involvement in a domestic league.’“This linkage has no bearing on the tournament’s security framework or the conditions governing participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the ICC said, referring to BCB’s concerns.ICC and BCB have been involved in multiple discussions over the last three weeks. “The decision was taken after considering all security assessments conducted, including independent reviews, all of which indicated there was no threat to Bangladesh players, media persons, officials and fans at any of the tournament venues in India,” ICC said.“The ICC management engaged in a series of correspondences and meetings with the BCB in a bid to resolve the impasse, sharing detailed information on the event security plan, including layered federal and state law-enforcement support,” it added.The world body went on to assert that heeding BCB’s request could set a precedent that could undermine ICC’s integrity in the future. “The ICC Board noted that it was not feasible to make changes so close to the tournament and that altering the schedule under the circumstances, in the absence of any credible security threat, could set a precedent that would jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events and undermine its neutrality as a global governing body.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘We needed someone…’: Rohit Sharma explains why Shreyas Iyer missed T20 World Cup | Cricket News

‘We needed someone…’: Rohit Sharma explains why Shreyas Iyer missed T20 World Cup | Cricket News

Abhishek Sharma’s fireworks power India to commanding T20I win over New Zealand | Cricket News

Abhishek Sharma’s fireworks power India to commanding T20I win over New Zealand | Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Dravid, Jaffer… and everyone else: When ‘blood spread at crease’ and Ganguly used all 11 players as bowlers in Test | Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Dravid, Jaffer… and everyone else: When ‘blood spread at crease’ and Ganguly used all 11 players as bowlers in Test | Cricket News

From junior ranks to big dreams: Sanskar Saraswat, Arsh Mohammad chase the big stage | Badminton News

From junior ranks to big dreams: Sanskar Saraswat, Arsh Mohammad chase the big stage | Badminton News

Donald Trump shadow over FIFA World Cup: Will France boycott US event over Greenland row? Sports minister reveals | Football News

Donald Trump shadow over FIFA World Cup: Will France boycott US event over Greenland row? Sports minister reveals | Football News

Bangladesh face T20 World Cup exit: ICC rejects venue shift request; moves towards replacement | Cricket News

Bangladesh face T20 World Cup exit: ICC rejects venue shift request; moves towards replacement | Cricket News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST