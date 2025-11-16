Tara Sutaria Kicks Off Pre-Birthday Celebration In Maldives, Shares Glimpses From Her Vacay | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 21:56 IST

Tara Sutaria begins her birthday week in style! Ahead of her 30th birthday, she shared some beautiful glimpses from her Maldives getaway.

Tara Sutaria Kicks Off Pre-Birthday Celebration In Maldives

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is all set to celebrate her 30th birthday on November 19. Ahead of her birthday, she jetted off to the Maldives for a relaxing getaway. She kickstarted her birthday week in style, and treated fans to some stunning glimpses from her vacay! Looks like the celebrations have already begun, and her birthday week has begun on a spectacular note.

Tara Sutaria’s Pre-Birthday Celebration In Maldives

On Sunday, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her Maldives getaway. The first picture shows her striking a stunning pose in a black bikini paired with a sheer georgette black sarong. She is seen standing in front of a glowing neon sign that reads “Happy Birthday Tara.” Meanwhile, the next picture shows a glimpse of the luxurious resort she is staying in. Meanwhile, the final video clip shows the turquoise waters at the beach. In her caption, Tara expressed her excitement, and wrote, “BIRTHDAY WEEK BEGINS! T-3 TO GO.” Check out her post below!

In other news, Tara Sutaria has been hitting the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Veer Pahariya. Their frequent joint appearances and social media PDA have been garnering attention since the last few months. While neither of them has outright confirmed dating each other, they seemed to have made their relationship Instagram official after sharing their love-filled pictures together from Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in August.

The couple also posted mushy pictures on the occasion of Diwali. While Tara donned a golden shimmery lehenga, Veer looked as handsome as ever in a traditional white ensemble. Tara captioned the post, “Last night with my firecracker…For our dearest Manish Malhotra, my favourite host always.”

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria collaborated with Punjabi-Canadian music sensation AP Dhillon for the music video of ‘Thodi Si Daaru’ earlier this year. She will next be seen in the film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and others.

First Published: November 16, 2025, 21:56 IST

