Toxic Movie Review Live: First-Half Reviews Out, Yash Urges All Not To Share Spoilers

Toxic Movie Review Live Updates: This is the day Yash’s fans have been eagerly waiting for. Rocking Star’s much-awaited movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, is finally in theatres. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film marks Yash’s return to the big screen four years after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2.

Toxic features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film has been presented as a dark gangster drama with action, drama and fantasy elements. It has received an ‘A’ certificate and has a runtime of over three hours.

The film has also generated strong buzz even before its India release, with overseas premieres leading to early audience reactions on social media. Several viewers have praised Yash’s screen presence, the action sequences, visuals and background score.

While some early reactions have been mixed, the positive word-of-mouth and massive advance bookings have added to expectations around Toxic. With Yash returning after KGF 2, the film is now aiming for a big theatrical opening.

Read More: 10 Bold Scenes Of Yash With Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria From Toxic

What To Expect From Toxic

Toxic’s trailers have already given audiences a glimpse of Yash’s character, its action-heavy world and the other key characters. Yash also addressed the criticism surrounding sex and steamy scenes in Toxic and clarified that there is nothing vulgar in his movie. “Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hain, agar aapne dekha hoga toh. There is a certain line, and we understand that. You have to shoot things aesthetically, and what may seem visually appealing later is the impact of cinema. That is a creator’s voice,” he said.

Read More: ‘Muft Mein Nahi Karunga’: Yash Hits Back At Trolls Comparing Toxic Song Tabaahi To ‘Condom Ad’

For the latest Toxic Movie Review, first reactions, audience responses, advance booking updates, opening-day box office predictions and more, follow this space for live updates throughout the day.