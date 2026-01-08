বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:৩৩ অপরাহ্ন
সব সম্প্রদায়ের মানুষ মিলেমিশে বসবাস করছে রাঙামাটিতে -অতিরিক্ত পুলিশ সুপার পরীক্ষায় ডিভাইস ঠেকাতে চলছে সাঁড়াশি অভিযান মুছাব্বিরের হত্যাকারীদের অবিলম্বে গ্রেফতার ও শাস্তির দাবি মির্জা ফখরুলের
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya ‘Quietly’ Break Up Days After AP Dhillon Concert Drama: Report | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya ‘Quietly’ Break Up Days After AP Dhillon Concert Drama: Report | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have allegedly broken up days after their viral AP Dhillon concert video sparked controversy and intense social media chatter.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya during their Christmas celebration.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have allegedly called it quits just days after their viral moment from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert took over social media. According to a report by Filmfare, the couple has “quietly ended” their relationship. While the exact reason behind the alleged breakup remains unclear, the timing has raised eyebrows, especially as it comes soon after Tara found herself at the centre of online scrutiny following her on-stage interaction with AP Dhillon.

During one of the singer-rapper’s Mumbai concerts, Tara joined him on stage for a performance. A clip from the show showed AP Dhillon hugging the actress and giving her a peck on the cheek, while Tara appeared hesitant to some viewers. What further fueled speculation was Veer Pahariya’s reaction, as he was spotted watching the performance from the audience. The brief visuals quickly went viral, with social media users dissecting Veer’s expressions and labelling him as ‘uncomfortable’.

Soon after, reports of their alleged breakup began doing the rounds, with fans connecting the dots between the viral moment and the reported split. However, neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed the breakup as of now.

Couple had earlier slammed ‘false narratives’

Notably, both Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya had previously addressed the controversy surrounding the viral concert clip and firmly shut down rumours of discord. Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a video from the concert and hit back at what she called misleading narratives. She wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you, Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S – False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke’s on the bullies.”

Veer also weighed in, clarifying that the viral clip of his reaction was taken out of context. Responding in the comments, he wrote, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daru. Jokers.”

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025, with rumours of their romance surfacing after they were spotted spending time together on private outings. In March, they made a joint appearance as showstoppers at a fashion event, further fuelling speculation. The couple later went public with their relationship during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In an earlier interview with Travel + Leisure India, Veer had spoken fondly about their bond, saying, “I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are.” Reflecting on their early connection, he shared, “It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out.” Tara added, “Sticking by each other through thick and thin as if we have known each other our whole lives.”

First Published:

January 08, 2026, 22:50 IST

