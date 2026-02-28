Thalapathy Vijay Dating Trisha Krishnan?; Arijit Singh Releases First Indie Song After Retirement | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: February 28, 2026, 22:00 IST

Thalapathy Vijay’s fans were left shocked on Friday when it was reported that his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce and claimed that the actor has been involved in an “adulterous relationship” with an actress. While Sangeetha’s divorce plea does not mention who this actress is, netizens have now started speculating if she was hinting at Vijay’s alleged relationship with Trisha Krishnan.

While Arijit Singh may have announced his retirement from playback singing, fans certainly won’t be deprived of his voice! Fans have a lot to look forward to, as the singer is now shifting his focus to independent music. He has just released his latest song ‘Raina’, composed by Shekhar Ravjiani. The track marks his first independent song following his decision to step away from playback singing. The full song dropped on February 27, and fans can’t stop gushing over Arijit’s melodious voice.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple, who has previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, will next be seen together in the highly anticipated historical drama ‘Ranabaali’, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Now, the makers of Ranabaali have shared a surprise video, sharing the first glimpse of Rashmika and Vijay from the film. The video showcases wedding moments from the film and gives a sneak peek into the chemistry between Rashmika and Vijay. Sharing the song ‘O Mere Saajan’ from the film, the makers wished Rashmika and Vijay a happy married life.

Alexandria “Lexi” Jones, daughter of David Bowie and Iman, is making headlines after speaking out about being forcibly sent to treatment centers. Now, she issued a follow-up statement addressing her previous allegations.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3, featuring Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and others, has managed to leave the audience in splits with its fun format. The show is about blending cooking and comedy, and the high TRPs are doing the talking. Every week, the makers invite celebrity guests, which elevates the excitement further. The team of Laughter Chefs, on February 28, invited 90s actress Mamta Kulkarni to the show. She was seen reaching the sets earlier today.

First Published: February 28, 2026, 22:00 IST

