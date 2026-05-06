Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 21:58 IST

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Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal

Thalapathy Vijay is enjoying his smashing entry into politics, it has now been reported that his rumoured girlfriend, actress Trisha Krishnan, is also likely to join his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). If a latest report by News24 is to be believed, TVK leaders are keen for Trisha to join the party and contest by-elections from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Read More: Trisha Krishnan To Join Vijay’s TVK, Contest By-Polls From Tiruchirappalli East?

Palash Muchhal is facing legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him in Sangli. According to a report by TV9 Marathi, a case has been registered against Palash Muchhal under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint was filed by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a resident of Sangli and a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana.

Read More: Palash Muchhal Booked After Smriti Mandhana’s Childhood Friend Files Atrocities Act Case In Sangli: Report

Ranveer Singh has kept a low profile despite the smashing success of Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. He has made fewer public appearances and has barely made any statements. All eyes are also on the actor as fans anticipate the announcement of his next film, Pralay. But where is Ranveer Singh? Reportedly, Ranveer Singh is taking it slow and spending time with his daughter, Dua, as Deepika Padukone resumes King’s shoot.

Read More: As Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Ranveer Singh Slows Down And Looks After Dua

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming movie, Spirit, has not been postponed. On Wednesday afternoon, the makers of the film clarified that the Prabhas starrer is “progressing as planned” and will hit theatres as scheduled, i.e. on March 5, 2027. “PRABHAS – SANDEEP REDDY VANGA – BHUSHAN KUMAR: ‘SPIRIT’ NOT POSTPONED… The makers of #Spirit have officially clarified that the film is progressing exactly as planned and will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 5 March 2027. There is absolutely NO postponement whatsoever,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X.

Read More: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit NOT Postponed, Prabhas Starrer To Hit Theatres On…

Actress Celina Jaitly, who is currently embroiled in a divorce case from her Austrian husband Peter Haag, recently broke down as she visited her late son’s grave. In a video that ‘Will You Marry Me?’ actress dropped on her Instagram handle, she was seen getting emotional as she visited her late son’s grave and cleaned it. She also penned down a long caption and mentioned that she will “not give up”.

Read More: Celina Jaitly Breaks Down, Visits Her Late Son’s Grave Amid Divorce: ‘I Will Not Give Up’

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