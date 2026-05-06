বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৭ মে ২০২৬, ০৬:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IPL 2026: In disbelief! Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to dropped catches goes viral – Watch | Cricket News কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ? Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে মাশরুম চাষে উদ্ভুদ্ধকরণ মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত কালিয়াকৈরে রেলওয়ে জমি অবৈধভাবে দখল করে গড়ে তোলা শতাধিক দোকানপাট ও স্থাপনা উচ্ছেদ করেছে গ্রাম্যমান আদালত নাগরপুরে সাঁড়াশি অভিযানে অবৈধ ড্রেজার ধ্বংস; দুই ব্যক্তিতে জেল ও জরিমানায় দন্ড সেন্টমার্টিন ও টেকনাফে পৃথক অভিযানে ১০ মাদক কারবারি ও ৩ পণ্য পাচারকারী আটক IPL 2026: CSK’s disciplined bowling and Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 brush aside DC in capital | Cricket News
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Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৬ মে, ২০২৬
  • ১৩ সময় দেখুন
Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News


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Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal

Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal

Thalapathy Vijay is enjoying his smashing entry into politics, it has now been reported that his rumoured girlfriend, actress Trisha Krishnan, is also likely to join his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). If a latest report by News24 is to be believed, TVK leaders are keen for Trisha to join the party and contest by-elections from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Read More: Trisha Krishnan To Join Vijay’s TVK, Contest By-Polls From Tiruchirappalli East?

Palash Muchhal is facing legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him in Sangli. According to a report by TV9 Marathi, a case has been registered against Palash Muchhal under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint was filed by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a resident of Sangli and a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana.

Read More: Palash Muchhal Booked After Smriti Mandhana’s Childhood Friend Files Atrocities Act Case In Sangli: Report

Ranveer Singh has kept a low profile despite the smashing success of Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. He has made fewer public appearances and has barely made any statements. All eyes are also on the actor as fans anticipate the announcement of his next film, Pralay. But where is Ranveer Singh? Reportedly, Ranveer Singh is taking it slow and spending time with his daughter, Dua, as Deepika Padukone resumes King’s shoot.

Read More: As Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Ranveer Singh Slows Down And Looks After Dua

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming movie, Spirit, has not been postponed. On Wednesday afternoon, the makers of the film clarified that the Prabhas starrer is “progressing as planned” and will hit theatres as scheduled, i.e. on March 5, 2027. “PRABHAS – SANDEEP REDDY VANGA – BHUSHAN KUMAR: ‘SPIRIT’ NOT POSTPONED… The makers of #Spirit have officially clarified that the film is progressing exactly as planned and will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 5 March 2027. There is absolutely NO postponement whatsoever,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X.

Read More: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit NOT Postponed, Prabhas Starrer To Hit Theatres On…

Actress Celina Jaitly, who is currently embroiled in a divorce case from her Austrian husband Peter Haag, recently broke down as she visited her late son’s grave. In a video that ‘Will You Marry Me?’ actress dropped on her Instagram handle, she was seen getting emotional as she visited her late son’s grave and cleaned it. She also penned down a long caption and mentioned that she will “not give up”.

Read More: Celina Jaitly Breaks Down, Visits Her Late Son’s Grave Amid Divorce: ‘I Will Not Give Up’

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী

কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী

সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ?

সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ?

নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা

নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে মাশরুম চাষে উদ্ভুদ্ধকরণ মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে মাশরুম চাষে উদ্ভুদ্ধকরণ মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত

কালিয়াকৈরে রেলওয়ে জমি অবৈধভাবে দখল করে গড়ে তোলা শতাধিক দোকানপাট ও স্থাপনা উচ্ছেদ করেছে গ্রাম্যমান আদালত

কালিয়াকৈরে রেলওয়ে জমি অবৈধভাবে দখল করে গড়ে তোলা শতাধিক দোকানপাট ও স্থাপনা উচ্ছেদ করেছে গ্রাম্যমান আদালত

নাগরপুরে সাঁড়াশি অভিযানে অবৈধ ড্রেজার ধ্বংস; দুই ব্যক্তিতে জেল ও জরিমানায় দন্ড

নাগরপুরে সাঁড়াশি অভিযানে অবৈধ ড্রেজার ধ্বংস; দুই ব্যক্তিতে জেল ও জরিমানায় দন্ড

IPL 2026: In disbelief! Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to dropped catches goes viral – Watch | Cricket News
IPL 2026: In disbelief! Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to dropped catches goes viral – Watch | Cricket News
কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী
কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী
সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ?
সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ?
Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News
Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News
নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা
নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা
ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে মাশরুম চাষে উদ্ভুদ্ধকরণ মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত
ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে মাশরুম চাষে উদ্ভুদ্ধকরণ মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত
কালিয়াকৈরে রেলওয়ে জমি অবৈধভাবে দখল করে গড়ে তোলা শতাধিক দোকানপাট ও স্থাপনা উচ্ছেদ করেছে গ্রাম্যমান আদালত
কালিয়াকৈরে রেলওয়ে জমি অবৈধভাবে দখল করে গড়ে তোলা শতাধিক দোকানপাট ও স্থাপনা উচ্ছেদ করেছে গ্রাম্যমান আদালত
নাগরপুরে সাঁড়াশি অভিযানে অবৈধ ড্রেজার ধ্বংস; দুই ব্যক্তিতে জেল ও জরিমানায় দন্ড
নাগরপুরে সাঁড়াশি অভিযানে অবৈধ ড্রেজার ধ্বংস; দুই ব্যক্তিতে জেল ও জরিমানায় দন্ড
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সেন্টমার্টিন ও টেকনাফে পৃথক অভিযানে ১০ মাদক কারবারি ও ৩ পণ্য পাচারকারী আটক
IPL 2026: CSK’s disciplined bowling and Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 brush aside DC in capital | Cricket News
IPL 2026: CSK’s disciplined bowling and Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 brush aside DC in capital | Cricket News
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ভূঞাপুরে পৃথক অভিযানে ৩ মাদক কারবারি গ্রেফতার
কর্ণফুলীতে “হাত কাটা বাইল্লা’র” বিরুদ্ধে থানায় মিথ্যা অভিযোগ দিয়ে সাধারণ মানুষদের হয়রানির অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে “হাত কাটা বাইল্লা’র” বিরুদ্ধে থানায় মিথ্যা অভিযোগ দিয়ে সাধারণ মানুষদের হয়রানির অভিযোগ
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