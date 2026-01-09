Uncomfortable! Honey Singh’s WPL opening ceremony entry catches Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur off-guard – Watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur with Honey Singh in the middle (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: The opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 had fans talking even before the first ball was bowled on Friday. After the toss at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the opening ceremony got underway and quickly grabbed everyone’s attention.The ceremony began with a performance by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, followed by Jacqueline Fernandez, who kept the crowd entertained.

The biggest surprise, however, came when popular rapper Honey Singh made his entry. His arrival instantly drew the spotlight, especially because both team captains, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, were seated right next to him.While the moment looked glamorous on screen, the captains seemed caught off-guard.As Honey Singh appeared, both Mandhana and Harmanpreet stood up but appeared unsure of what to do next. Harmanpreet began clapping along to the music, while Mandhana stood still with her hands folded for a few seconds before awkwardly joining in. The brief moment quickly went viral on social media.Watch:Royal Challengers Bengaluru had already won the toss and chose to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians. This is the first time the WPL is being played in the January–February window.After the toss, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana explained her decision and named the overseas players for the match. “Dew plays a huge role at this venue, especially in the second half, and it’s a ground where conditions can change quickly. We want to bowl tight lines early and restrict the opposition. It’s been amazing,” she said.“The girls have gelled really well. It’s a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it’s been a fun environment. Everyone’s worked extremely hard, and we’re really excited to get started.”Mumbai Indians, who have won the title twice, will miss all-rounder Hayley Matthews due to illness.MIW vs RCBW Playing XIs:Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini (wk), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, and Saika IshaqueRoyal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell