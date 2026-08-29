‘Unfair’: Dalip Tahil Backs Parul Gulati Amid Traitors 2 Row, Hits Back At Krystle, Shahneel | Exclusive | Web-series News

News movies web-series ‘Unfair’: Dalip Tahil Backs Parul Gulati Amid Traitors 2 Row, Hits Back At Krystle, Shahneel | Exclusive

Last Updated: August 29, 2026, 07:08 IST

Dalip Tahil slams Krystle D’Souza and Shahneel Gill for accusing Parul Gulati of cheating on The Traitors 2, stating their actions are challenging the intergrity of the show.

Parul Gulati has denied the accusations of cheating against her by Krystle D’Souza and Shahneel Gill, calling the backlash a ‘digital witch-hunt’.

Krystle D’Souza and Shahneel Gill recently accused Parul Gulati of allegedly cheating on The Traitors season 2. While Shahneel claimed that Parul had paid a ‘shadow’ to leak information about the Traitors’ identities, Krystle questioned how Parul repeatedly arrived at accurate conclusions based largely on what she described as ‘gut feeling’.

The allegations gained traction after Parul correctly suspected Harman Singha and later identified Krystle, both of whom were revealed to be Traitors. She denied the accusations, calling the backlash a ‘digital witch-hunt’. Now, co-contestant Dalip Tahil excllusively speaks to News18 and reveals if there was any kind of fixing involved in the reality show.

“I don’t think it’s true at all. I’ve done a lot of big-budget films. That’s why I’ve a lot of experience when it comes to organisation. The Traitors is a very tricky production to do. Nobody spoke to anybody. You could only speak to your valet or shadow. Even if you asked a crew member where you’re being taken, they wouldn’t answer. Drivers wouldn’t respond to you either,” he says.

Substantiating his stance, he elaborates, “There was complete silence and secrecy. When we walked into the work space, we had nobody with us other than our co-contestants and the photographic crew. We would leave our rooms at 9:30 am and be given our mics. The moment we would step out, cameras would start rolling. They remained rolling throughout the day.”

Dalip further adds, “Even when we were in our cars, we were filmed. We would be filmed for 13 hours, so imagine the amount of material that the makers had! Now that I’m watching the episodes, I’m realising that a lot of conversations have been edited out, else each episode would run for four hours. Only the conclusion of those chats made it to the final cut.”

Defending Parul, he remarks, “Before Parul pointed out the traitors, she must have had ten conversations with different people to figure out kaun kya kar raha hai. That’s why one may assume that she suddenly came up with those names. It’s an edited show and such shows will carry only the highlights because one can’t bore the audience with every conversation.”

In Dalip’s words, this accusation against Parul is like questioning the ‘integrity’ of The Traitors. “Agar aap ko thoda bahot gossip karna ka ichcha hai toh kariye, agar aap ko publicity chahiye toh. To each, their own. But I don’t appreciate the fact that the integrity of the show is being questioned. I don’t think any form of inside information being leaked or insider trading took place,” he states.

He continues, “Nobody exchanged any information. I can bet on it. I’ve never seen any production as professional as Dharma. It must have been very difficult shooting for it. A lot of planning went into it. To maintain secrecy isn’t a joke. When I hear of such rumours, it feels unfair because it challenges the show’s integrity. Having said that, I do believe that in a show like this, controversies will happen.”

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Will the show’s integrity be affected by these allegations? Dalip Tahil stated that the accusations against Parul Gulati are like questioning the integrity of The Traitors. He believes there was no fixing involved, noting that contestants were mic’d from 9:30 am and cameras rolled continuously, with the show being edited to highlight key moments. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Senior Correspondent Titas Chowdhury Titas Chowdhury is a Special Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringi…Read More

First Published: August 29, 2026, 07:08 IST