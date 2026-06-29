When Bhagyaraj’s India Changed: How His Hindi Films Reflected A New Era | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: June 29, 2026, 22:19 IST

K. Bhagyaraj’s legacy extends beyond Tamil cinema. His Hindi films captured a changing India and the transformation of Indian cinema around liberalisation.

K Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife and two kids.

June 2026 quietly brought down two of the men who had shaped an important chapter in Tamil cinema. Bharathiraja departed on 11 June. Seventeen days later came the news of K. Bhagyaraj. Mentor and protégé departed within weeks of each other, closing a creative relationship that had influenced an entire generation of popular filmmaking.

For many outside Tamil cinema, Bhagyaraj remains a familiar yet oddly underappreciated figure. One of the defining writer-directors of Tamil cinema in the late 1970s and 1980s, he first came to prominence writing the dialogues for Sigappu Rojakkal (later remade in Hindi as Red Rose), before emerging as the creator and leading man of Puthiya Vaarpugal, which introduced Rati Agnihotri. His career extended beyond cinema into publishing and politics. Yet for Hindi audiences, Bhagyaraj’s name is recalled largely through Aakhree Raasta, Andaz and Mr. Bechara and a host of films where his imprint is unmistakable even if his contribution is not immediately apparent.

Those films reveal what was perhaps Bhagyaraj’s greatest gift. He understood the emotional rhythms of ordinary lives with unusual precision. His characters were recognisable rather than aspirational, navigating marriages, misunderstandings, insecurities and social conventions that felt drawn from everyday experience. Unlike filmmakers who constructed elaborate cinematic worlds, Bhagyaraj worked within a universe only a few degrees removed from reality. His stories suggested that life could be nudged towards something fairer, kinder or wiser. Cinema became an extension of everyday life rather than an escape from it, which explains why many of his films found repeat audiences. His Hindi career is, therefore, less a story of remakes succeeding or failing than a chronicle of India itself changing beneath the same stories.

The difficulty was that India itself changed. Liberalisation did not make the ordinary Indian disappear; it redefined what ordinary meant. Satellite television, consumer culture, economic reforms and new opportunities transformed aspirations across the country. The audience that had once looked to cinema to imagine a better future was increasingly living through rapid change itself. Liberalisation changed what audiences expected cinema to do.

Bhagyaraj’s Hindi films illustrate this transition more clearly than any retrospective assessment could. His early Hindi adaptations arrived when the emotional grammar of the two industries remained remarkably similar. Films such as Woh Saat Din, a remake of Andha 7 Naatkal (1981), Mohabbat, a remake of Thooral Ninnu Pochchu (1982) and Aakhree Raasta, a remake of Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1985) (Bhagyaraj’s wrote both screenplays and directed the Hindi version while Bharathiraja helmed the Tamil version), travelled successfully because the social anxieties they explored were shared across linguistic boundaries. The Hindi audience of the early 1980s inhabited much the same emotional landscape as the Tamil audience Bhagyaraj had been writing for.

The transition from the India Bhagyaraj understood to the India emerging after the 1991 reforms is visible in his Hindi remakes. Beta (1992), adapted from Enga Chinna Rasa, still belonged to that older emotional landscape. By the time Andaz, adapted from Sundara Kandam, released two years later, the country had moved perceptibly. The screenplay had scarcely changed; the audience had.

Adapted from Bhagyaraj’s Tamil film Sundara Kandam (1992), the film arrived only two years later, yet those two years represented a remarkably different India. The screenplay remained largely intact, but the context had altered. Even the casting reflected the shift. Bhagyaraj, who played the lead in Tamil, brought an everyman awkwardness that anchored the character in everyday life. Anil Kapoor brought star charisma, subtly changing the film’s emotional centre. The addition of broad comedy and double-entendre songs made the differences more visible, though the larger story lay elsewhere: the same narrative was now addressing an audience whose expectations had begun evolving faster than the screenplay itself.

A similar fate awaited Mr. Bechara (1996), adapted from Veetla Visheshanga. By then, Hindi cinema had entered the post-DDLJ era. Romance, family and aspiration were being reframed through a more global lens as Bollywood discovered its overseas audience. Bhagyaraj’s gentle moral universe, where humour could resolve social tensions and ordinary people remained the centre of the narrative, no longer occupied mainstream Hindi cinema in the same way.

This is not to suggest that Bhagyaraj failed to evolve, nor that one generation of cinema was superior to another. Every generation redefines the ordinary for itself. Mani Ratnam has repeatedly done so across four decades, finding new emotional vocabularies for changing audiences. Bhagyaraj’s genius lay elsewhere. He understood one India with extraordinary clarity and captured it so completely that his films now stand as a record of a society on the threshold of profound change.

The passing of Bharathiraja and Bhagyaraj within weeks of each other therefore marks more than the loss of two filmmakers. It closes a chapter in which popular cinema still believed that the everyday lives of ordinary Indians deserved to be observed with patience, humour and empathy. Bhagyaraj’s finest films remain a reminder of the country that made him possible.

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About the Author Gautam Chintamani Gautam Chintamani is a voracious cinephile attuned to writing on the world cinema, Bollywood and everything in between. An unapologetic pursuer of art in something as zany as popular Hindi cinema, he …Read More