‘Will not play matches in India, but ready to …’: BCB director warns ICC after Mustafizur Rahman controversy | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sent a strong message to the ICC following the Mustafizur Rahman controversy. BCB director Asif Akbar has made it clear that Bangladesh will not play matches in India unless their concerns are addressed. Speaking to the media, Akbar said the board has no flexibility left on this issue. The decision comes after Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the IPL on instructions from the BCCI.

“We have already made our position clear. We have no second option. After the Mustafizur incident, we are concerned about the safety of our cricketers. Taking everything into consideration, we have decided not to play matches on Indian soil. We are ready to play in Sri Lanka,” Asif said.He also confirmed that the ICC has been officially informed about Bangladesh’s stand, adding, “The ICC has been informed of our concerns and our position. After hearing their response, we will decide our next steps.”Tensions between India and Bangladesh have increased since Mustafizur’s IPL exit. In response, the BCB submitted a written request to the ICC, asking for Bangladesh’s four T20 World Cup matches to be shifted from India to co-host Sri Lanka.On Wednesday, the BCB released a statement saying that the ICC has responded positively to their concerns. According to the board, the ICC has shown interest in working together to ensure Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament.“The Bangladesh Cricket Board has received response from the ICC regarding the Board’s expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team’s matches,” the BCB said.The statement added: “In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament.”The BCB also shared that the ICC is open to listening to their inputs.“The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board’s inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event,” it added.The T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 7. Bangladesh are scheduled to play four matches in Kolkata and Mumbai, but their participation in India now remains uncertain.