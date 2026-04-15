বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০৯:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 23: RCB jump to top after win, LSG remain at 7th | Cricket News জিয়াউর রহমানের নামে কালুরঘাট সেতু নামকরণের প্রস্তাব Yash Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Reunite For Intense Love Story | Bollywood News কালারপোল ক্রীড়া সংস্থা ফুটবল একাডেমির আলোচনা সভা ও জার্সি উন্মোচন অনুষ্ঠিত কর্ণফুলীতে গাড়ি চালকের গলায় ঝুলে ফাঁস, ঘর থেকে ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার কর্ণফুলীতে হাম-রুবেলা টিকাদান ক্যাম্পেইন প্রস্তুতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত 𝐇𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 “𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞” 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 ষড়যন্ত্রমূলক অপপ্রচারের বিরুদ্ধে সজীব আহমেদ রানার তীব্র প্রতিবাদ ঢাকা থেকে এনায়েতপুর: পদ্মা পেরিয়ে পাবনার পথে এক সফরনামা ভ্রমণলেখক ও মোটরবাইক অভিযাত্রী: মোঃ শাহিনুর রহমান নাগরপুরে প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্র পরিদর্শনে ইউএনও
প্রচ্ছদ
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Yash Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Reunite For Intense Love Story | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৫ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৪৪ সময় দেখুন
Yash Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Reunite For Intense Love Story | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

From Ahaan Panday reuniting with Aneet Padda to Yash spilling the beans on Ramayana, here are the top headlines of the day.

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Yash, who is attending Cinemacon with Namit Malhotra to promote Ramayana, has confirmed that he will not share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama in the first instalment of the franchise. However, he has met Ranbir Kapoor a few times, and both actors share the vision that they have for Ramayana’s success.

For More: Ramayana: Yash Confirms He Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Part 1, Says They Only Met ‘A Couple Of Times’

For the first time since the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, stand-up comedian Samay Raina has opened up about the emotional aftermath and how it led to his stand-up special Still Alive. Speaking on Vaibhav Munjal on his podcast, Samay Raina opened up on how the backlash – triggered after Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remark on the show –snowballed into FIRs and intense public scrutiny, pushing him into one of the darkest phases of his life.

For More: ‘I Was Like A Dead Body’: Samay Raina Says He Was ‘Crying All The Time’ After Latent Controversy

Actor Bobby Deol has opened up about the emotional impact of losing his father Dharmendra, admitting he regrets not spending more time with him. In an interview with Esquire India, Bobby spoke about how the loss has reshaped his priorities, both as an actor and as a father. Bobby revealed that the grief has stayed with him in quiet, everyday moments, often making him rethink the value of time spent with loved ones.

For More: Bobby Deol Says Dharmendra’s Death Brought Him Closer To Half-Sisters Esha, Ahana: ‘Because You’re Hurting…’

Krushna Abhishek has reunited with his ‘mami’ Sunita Ahuja after ending their 14-year-long fight. On Wednesday, Govinda’s wife was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs, where she was seen posing for the paparazzi with Krushna and his wife, Kashmera Shah. In a video that surfaced on social media, the three were seen wearing matching outfits as they flaunted smiles and shared a warm hug.

For More: Krushna Abhishek Meets Sunita Ahuja, Hugs Govinda’s Wife After Ending 14-Year-Long Fight | Watch

In 2025, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda marked their grand entry into Bollywood with Saiyaara, a film that quickly turned into a box office phenomenon. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama struck a chord with audiences across the country, thanks to its music, emotional depth, and fresh pairing. Not only did it open to impressive numbers, but it also sustained a strong theatrical run, ultimately emerging as one of the highest-grossing and most talked-about films of the year. Now, the trio is all set to reunite for another film, which is yet to be titled. They will be coming together for an intense romance. The film promises a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies.

For More: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Reunite With Mohit Suri For Intense Love Story After Saiyaara, Details Revealed

First Published:

April 15, 2026, 21:42 IST

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জিয়াউর রহমানের নামে কালুরঘাট সেতু নামকরণের প্রস্তাব

জিয়াউর রহমানের নামে কালুরঘাট সেতু নামকরণের প্রস্তাব

কালারপোল ক্রীড়া সংস্থা ফুটবল একাডেমির আলোচনা সভা ও জার্সি উন্মোচন অনুষ্ঠিত

কালারপোল ক্রীড়া সংস্থা ফুটবল একাডেমির আলোচনা সভা ও জার্সি উন্মোচন অনুষ্ঠিত

কর্ণফুলীতে গাড়ি চালকের গলায় ঝুলে ফাঁস, ঘর থেকে ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার

কর্ণফুলীতে গাড়ি চালকের গলায় ঝুলে ফাঁস, ঘর থেকে ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার

কর্ণফুলীতে হাম-রুবেলা টিকাদান ক্যাম্পেইন প্রস্তুতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

কর্ণফুলীতে হাম-রুবেলা টিকাদান ক্যাম্পেইন প্রস্তুতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

𝐇𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 “𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞” 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞

𝐇𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 “𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞” 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞

ষড়যন্ত্রমূলক অপপ্রচারের বিরুদ্ধে সজীব আহমেদ রানার তীব্র প্রতিবাদ

ষড়যন্ত্রমূলক অপপ্রচারের বিরুদ্ধে সজীব আহমেদ রানার তীব্র প্রতিবাদ

IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 23: RCB jump to top after win, LSG remain at 7th | Cricket News
IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 23: RCB jump to top after win, LSG remain at 7th | Cricket News
জিয়াউর রহমানের নামে কালুরঘাট সেতু নামকরণের প্রস্তাব
জিয়াউর রহমানের নামে কালুরঘাট সেতু নামকরণের প্রস্তাব
Yash Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Reunite For Intense Love Story | Bollywood News
Yash Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Reunite For Intense Love Story | Bollywood News
কালারপোল ক্রীড়া সংস্থা ফুটবল একাডেমির আলোচনা সভা ও জার্সি উন্মোচন অনুষ্ঠিত
কালারপোল ক্রীড়া সংস্থা ফুটবল একাডেমির আলোচনা সভা ও জার্সি উন্মোচন অনুষ্ঠিত
কর্ণফুলীতে গাড়ি চালকের গলায় ঝুলে ফাঁস, ঘর থেকে ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার
কর্ণফুলীতে গাড়ি চালকের গলায় ঝুলে ফাঁস, ঘর থেকে ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার
কর্ণফুলীতে হাম-রুবেলা টিকাদান ক্যাম্পেইন প্রস্তুতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
কর্ণফুলীতে হাম-রুবেলা টিকাদান ক্যাম্পেইন প্রস্তুতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
𝐇𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 “𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞” 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞
𝐇𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 “𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞” 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞
ষড়যন্ত্রমূলক অপপ্রচারের বিরুদ্ধে সজীব আহমেদ রানার তীব্র প্রতিবাদ
ষড়যন্ত্রমূলক অপপ্রচারের বিরুদ্ধে সজীব আহমেদ রানার তীব্র প্রতিবাদ
ঢাকা থেকে এনায়েতপুর: পদ্মা পেরিয়ে পাবনার পথে এক সফরনামা ভ্রমণলেখক ও মোটরবাইক অভিযাত্রী: মোঃ শাহিনুর রহমান
ঢাকা থেকে এনায়েতপুর: পদ্মা পেরিয়ে পাবনার পথে এক সফরনামা ভ্রমণলেখক ও মোটরবাইক অভিযাত্রী: মোঃ শাহিনুর রহমান
নাগরপুরে প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্র পরিদর্শনে ইউএনও
নাগরপুরে প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্র পরিদর্শনে ইউএনও
কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
কোরআন কোরআন নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য করায় : দরবারে হামলা কথিত পীর নিহত
কোরআন কোরআন নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য করায় : দরবারে হামলা কথিত পীর নিহত
নাগরপুরে ক্ষুদ্র ও প্রান্তিক কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বীজ ও সার বিতরণ উদ্বোধন
নাগরপুরে ক্ষুদ্র ও প্রান্তিক কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বীজ ও সার বিতরণ উদ্বোধন
কক্সবাজারের রামুতে এমআরএ’র উদ্যোগে ক্ষুদ্রঋণ গ্রাহকদের গণশুনানি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজারের রামুতে এমআরএ’র উদ্যোগে ক্ষুদ্রঋণ গ্রাহকদের গণশুনানি অনুষ্ঠিত
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অতিরিক্ত দামে তেল বিক্রয়ের অভিযোগে দৌলতপুরে দুই ব্যবসার  ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
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এলপিজি-অটোগ্যাসের দাম বৃদ্ধিতে জামায়াতের নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ছাগল পালনের উপর প্রশিক্ষণ দিয়েছে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশন
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ছাগল পালনের উপর প্রশিক্ষণ দিয়েছে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশন
বরিশাল-পটুয়াখালী মহাসড়কে বাস-ইজিবাইক-মোটরসাইকেলের ত্রিমুখী সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১,আহত ১৪
বরিশাল-পটুয়াখালী মহাসড়কে বাস-ইজিবাইক-মোটরসাইকেলের ত্রিমুখী সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১,আহত ১৪
চট্টগ্রামের আনোয়ারায়/ মাদ্রাসাছাত্রকে কিল-ঘুষি মেরে হাসপাতালে পাঠালো প্রতিবেশী
চট্টগ্রামের আনোয়ারায়/ মাদ্রাসাছাত্রকে কিল-ঘুষি মেরে হাসপাতালে পাঠালো প্রতিবেশী
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