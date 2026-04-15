Yash Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Reunite For Intense Love Story | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 15, 2026, 21:42 IST

From Ahaan Panday reuniting with Aneet Padda to Yash spilling the beans on Ramayana, here are the top headlines of the day.

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Yash, who is attending Cinemacon with Namit Malhotra to promote Ramayana, has confirmed that he will not share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama in the first instalment of the franchise. However, he has met Ranbir Kapoor a few times, and both actors share the vision that they have for Ramayana’s success.

For More: Ramayana: Yash Confirms He Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Part 1, Says They Only Met ‘A Couple Of Times’

For the first time since the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, stand-up comedian Samay Raina has opened up about the emotional aftermath and how it led to his stand-up special Still Alive. Speaking on Vaibhav Munjal on his podcast, Samay Raina opened up on how the backlash – triggered after Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remark on the show –snowballed into FIRs and intense public scrutiny, pushing him into one of the darkest phases of his life.

For More: ‘I Was Like A Dead Body’: Samay Raina Says He Was ‘Crying All The Time’ After Latent Controversy

Actor Bobby Deol has opened up about the emotional impact of losing his father Dharmendra, admitting he regrets not spending more time with him. In an interview with Esquire India, Bobby spoke about how the loss has reshaped his priorities, both as an actor and as a father. Bobby revealed that the grief has stayed with him in quiet, everyday moments, often making him rethink the value of time spent with loved ones.

For More: Bobby Deol Says Dharmendra’s Death Brought Him Closer To Half-Sisters Esha, Ahana: ‘Because You’re Hurting…’

Krushna Abhishek has reunited with his ‘mami’ Sunita Ahuja after ending their 14-year-long fight. On Wednesday, Govinda’s wife was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs, where she was seen posing for the paparazzi with Krushna and his wife, Kashmera Shah. In a video that surfaced on social media, the three were seen wearing matching outfits as they flaunted smiles and shared a warm hug.

For More: Krushna Abhishek Meets Sunita Ahuja, Hugs Govinda’s Wife After Ending 14-Year-Long Fight | Watch

In 2025, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda marked their grand entry into Bollywood with Saiyaara, a film that quickly turned into a box office phenomenon. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama struck a chord with audiences across the country, thanks to its music, emotional depth, and fresh pairing. Not only did it open to impressive numbers, but it also sustained a strong theatrical run, ultimately emerging as one of the highest-grossing and most talked-about films of the year. Now, the trio is all set to reunite for another film, which is yet to be titled. They will be coming together for an intense romance. The film promises a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies.

For More: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Reunite With Mohit Suri For Intense Love Story After Saiyaara, Details Revealed

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First Published: April 15, 2026, 21:42 IST

News movies bollywood Yash Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Reunite For Intense Love Story