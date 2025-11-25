মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৪১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina Cheer For Malti Chahar Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale | Television News ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India–Pakistan match set for February 15; check Men in Blue’s full schedule | Cricket News Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama & Others Reunite For Special Episode? | Television News কুষ্টিয়া-৪ আসনে বিএনপির প্রার্থী পরিবর্তনের দাবিতে কাফনের কাপড় পরে বিক্ষোভ বেরোবি শিক্ষার্থীর জানাজায় যেতে ‘বাস না দেওয়ায়’ ক্যাম্পাসে ক্ষোভ Elvish Yadav To Make Acting Debut, YouTuber Announces New Show ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ | Web-series News ‘Wanted India to grovel’: Fifty years after Tony Greig, Proteas coach Shukri Conrad revives echo of 1976; why’s comment offensive | Cricket News Sonam Kapoor Drops Mini Cake Celebration Picture For Baby No 2 | Bollywood News ডেঙ্গুতে ১ মৃত্যুর দিনে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি ৬৩৩ নোয়াখালীতে মেঘনাসেম সুপার ডিলাক্স সিমেন্টের রিটেইল মীট প্রোগ্রাম
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina Cheer For Malti Chahar Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina Cheer For Malti Chahar Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale | Television News


Last Updated:

Indian cricketers including Suresh Raina, Shivam Dube, and Yuzvendra Chahal urged fans to vote for Malti Chahar ahead of Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, backing her bid.

font
Malti Chahar gets strong support from Indian cricketers ahead of Bigg Boss 19 grand final.

Malti Chahar gets strong support from Indian cricketers ahead of Bigg Boss 19 grand final.

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, Malti Chahar, is currently in the Bigg Boss 19 house, and as the reality show is just two weeks away from its grand finale, Malti has received support from Indian cricketers who have urged fans to vote for her.

On Tuesday, Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Naman Dhir, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravi Bishnoi took to Instagram to make a vote appeal for Malti Chahar ahead of the grand finale of the show.

The cricketers shared a similar poster on their Instagram stories, which reads, “VOTE FOR MALTI CHAHAR TO MAKE HER INTO FINAL OF BIG BOSS. 99 VOTES EVERYDAY CONTINUOUSLY 5 DAYS. VOTING LINES OPEN 10:30 TONIGHT | VOTING CLOSES FRIDAY 10:00 AM (sic).” With this strong support from Indian cricketers, it will be quite interesting to see if Malti will manage to make it to the finale week and lift the trophy.

Ticket to Finale Task Comes with a Twist

As per the latest promo, the Ticket to Finale task started with an unexpected twist. Ahead of the task, Bigg Boss reminded housemates that they have survived 13 weeks in the house, except for the wildcard entries, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Bigg Boss further announced that the housemates would get the power to decide the fate of the wildcards. Every contestant was given a card and asked to vote “Yes” or “No” on whether the wildcards deserved a chance to compete for the Ticket to Finale task.

The voting created immediate tension between the housemates. While Amaal, Pranit, Tanya, and Gaurav voted “Yes,” Ashnoor and Farrhana voted “No.” They argued that Shehbaz and Malti did not endure the full journey; hence, they did not deserve equal chances. As per reports, in the end, with a 4-2 majority, the decision went in favour of the wildcards.

Deepak Chahar Shares Moments from Family Week

Deepak Chahar took to Instagram to share moments from his visit inside the house. His post included pictures of him and Malti spending time together, hugging, and enjoying quiet family moments. He paired the post with an emotional song, which made it all the more moving.

His caption read, “Emotional week, great memories.” Fans immediately shared their reactions, appreciating the cricketer for his visit inside the house and for standing up for his sister.

First Published:

November 25, 2025, 21:14 IST

News movies television Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina Cheer For Malti Chahar Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama & Others Reunite For Special Episode? | Television News

Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama & Others Reunite For Special Episode? | Television News

কুষ্টিয়া-৪ আসনে বিএনপির প্রার্থী পরিবর্তনের দাবিতে কাফনের কাপড় পরে বিক্ষোভ

কুষ্টিয়া-৪ আসনে বিএনপির প্রার্থী পরিবর্তনের দাবিতে কাফনের কাপড় পরে বিক্ষোভ

Elvish Yadav To Make Acting Debut, YouTuber Announces New Show ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ | Web-series News

Elvish Yadav To Make Acting Debut, YouTuber Announces New Show ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ | Web-series News

Sonam Kapoor Drops Mini Cake Celebration Picture For Baby No 2 | Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor Drops Mini Cake Celebration Picture For Baby No 2 | Bollywood News

নোয়াখালীতে মেঘনাসেম সুপার ডিলাক্স সিমেন্টের রিটেইল মীট প্রোগ্রাম

নোয়াখালীতে মেঘনাসেম সুপার ডিলাক্স সিমেন্টের রিটেইল মীট প্রোগ্রাম

‘Chapter Of Personal History Has…’: Saira Banu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Recalls His Bond With Dilip Kumar | Bollywood News

‘Chapter Of Personal History Has…’: Saira Banu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Recalls His Bond With Dilip Kumar | Bollywood News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST