Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina Cheer For Malti Chahar Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale | Television News

Indian cricketers including Suresh Raina, Shivam Dube, and Yuzvendra Chahal urged fans to vote for Malti Chahar ahead of Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, backing her bid.

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, Malti Chahar, is currently in the Bigg Boss 19 house, and as the reality show is just two weeks away from its grand finale, Malti has received support from Indian cricketers who have urged fans to vote for her.

On Tuesday, Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Naman Dhir, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravi Bishnoi took to Instagram to make a vote appeal for Malti Chahar ahead of the grand finale of the show.

The cricketers shared a similar poster on their Instagram stories, which reads, “VOTE FOR MALTI CHAHAR TO MAKE HER INTO FINAL OF BIG BOSS. 99 VOTES EVERYDAY CONTINUOUSLY 5 DAYS. VOTING LINES OPEN 10:30 TONIGHT | VOTING CLOSES FRIDAY 10:00 AM (sic).” With this strong support from Indian cricketers, it will be quite interesting to see if Malti will manage to make it to the finale week and lift the trophy.

Team India Players Come Forward to Support Malti ChaharAs of now, from the Indian Cricket Team – Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Tilak Verma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Naman Dhir, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi… pic.twitter.com/knnXQBl1YI — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2025

Ticket to Finale Task Comes with a Twist

As per the latest promo, the Ticket to Finale task started with an unexpected twist. Ahead of the task, Bigg Boss reminded housemates that they have survived 13 weeks in the house, except for the wildcard entries, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Bigg Boss further announced that the housemates would get the power to decide the fate of the wildcards. Every contestant was given a card and asked to vote “Yes” or “No” on whether the wildcards deserved a chance to compete for the Ticket to Finale task.

The voting created immediate tension between the housemates. While Amaal, Pranit, Tanya, and Gaurav voted “Yes,” Ashnoor and Farrhana voted “No.” They argued that Shehbaz and Malti did not endure the full journey; hence, they did not deserve equal chances. As per reports, in the end, with a 4-2 majority, the decision went in favour of the wildcards.

Deepak Chahar Shares Moments from Family Week

Deepak Chahar took to Instagram to share moments from his visit inside the house. His post included pictures of him and Malti spending time together, hugging, and enjoying quiet family moments. He paired the post with an emotional song, which made it all the more moving.

His caption read, “Emotional week, great memories.” Fans immediately shared their reactions, appreciating the cricketer for his visit inside the house and for standing up for his sister.

