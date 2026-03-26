Ajith Kumar, Venkat Prabhu To Reunite For Mankatha 2? Here’s What Reports Suggest | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: March 26, 2026, 22:00 IST

Ajith Kumar and Venkat Prabhu may reunite for Mankatha 2. Here’s what reports say about the sequel, cast and latest updates on the project.

Ajith Kumar and Venkat Prabhu are reportedly set to reunite for Mankatha 2. Here’s everything we know so far about the sequel buzz.

More than a decade after Mankatha stormed the box office, whispers of a sequel have begun doing the rounds. The Ajith Kumar-led thriller, which hit theatres on August 31, 2011, not only became a commercial juggernaut but also cemented its place as a cult favourite among fans. Now, it seems the story might not be over just yet.

A Possible Reunion In The Works

According to a recent report by Valai Pechu, Ajith Kumar and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu could be teaming up once again. The project in question is being speculated as Mankatha 2, potentially marking their much-awaited reunion after the success of the first film.

While details remain tightly under wraps, the sequel is said to be backed by producer Kannan Ravi. There is also buzz that Venkat Prabhu’s previously discussed project with Sivakarthikeyan may not take off anytime soon, which could have paved the way for him to revisit the Mankatha universe. That said, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Revisiting The World Of Mankatha

The original film followed Vinayak Mahadevan, a morally ambiguous, suspended cop operating in Mumbai, who gets entangled with a gang plotting to steal Rs 500 crore of illegal IPL betting money. What sets him apart, however, is his own hidden agenda—to outplay everyone and walk away with the loot.

As alliances shift and betrayals stack up, the narrative transforms into a high-stakes game of deception. With a relentless cop closing in and multiple players vying for control, the film thrives on its unpredictability, ultimately positioning Vinayak as the self-proclaimed “Kingmaker.”

The film featured a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav Reddy, Ashwin Kakumanu and Premji Amaren in key roles. The film’s music, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, further amplified its edgy tone.

What’s Next For Ajith Kumar?

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film followed a former gangster attempting to leave behind a life of crime for the sake of his son, only to be pulled back into chaos when his past resurfaces.

Looking ahead, Ajith is expected to reunite with Adhik Ravichandran for another action entertainer. He is also reportedly in discussions for a project with director Siva.

While fans wait for an official announcement on Mankatha 2, the mere possibility of Ajith Kumar returning to one of his most iconic roles has already sparked excitement across the fandom.

First Published: March 26, 2026, 22:00 IST