বুধবার, ২২ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ১২:১১ অপরাহ্ন
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IPL 2026: Will DC make changes to XI after defeat to SRH? Skipper Axar Patel clarifies | Cricket News দৌলতপুরে ভুল প্রশ্নে পরীক্ষা: ২ কক্ষ পরিদর্শক ও কেন্দ্র সচিবকে অব্যাহতি কালিয়াকৈরে এসএসসি কেন্দ্র সচিব নিয়ে বিতর্ক, ভারপ্রাপ্ত প্রধান শিক্ষক সিরাজুল ইসলাম এর বিরুদ্ধে Ex-Bigg Boss Star, K-Pop Artiste Aoora Attends Banquet During South Korea President Lee Jae Myung’s India Visit | Korean News অনুমতি ছাড়া বিদেশ গমন ও দায়িত্বে অবহেলার অভিযোগে চিকিৎসক, স্বাস্থ্যসেবা ব্যাহত হয়েছে রাজশাহীতে আমের বাম্পার ফলনের আশা কৃষকের মুখোশধারীদের গুলিতে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দলের আহ্বায়কসহ আহত ১০ নাগরপুরে পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্র পরিদর্শনে উপজেলা প্রশাসন অ্যাডমিট জট কাটিয়ে পরীক্ষায় বসেছে সড়ক অবরোধ করা ৬৫ শিক্ষার্থী IPL 2026: ‘It’s not a Hardik Pandya problem’- MI skipper hits back on Jasprit Bumrah debate | Cricket News
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IPL 2026: Will DC make changes to XI after defeat to SRH? Skipper Axar Patel clarifies | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২২ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৪৫ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: Will DC make changes to XI after defeat to SRH? Skipper Axar Patel clarifies | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dominant win over Delhi Capitals was once again defined by Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting and a disciplined bowling effort led by Eshan Malinga. However, DC skipper Axar Patel remained calm after the defeat, suggesting no immediate panic or changes to the XI despite the heavy loss.Speaking after the match, Axar backed his squad and stressed that the team’s overall process was still on track. He said, “No, right now it doesn’t feel like that, because the kind of cricket that is going on – if you see, obviously we are batting well and bowling well. It feels like, I think you know, when the wicket is so good, then this should be considered an off day and forgotten.”

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He also acknowledged missed opportunities in the field that hurt DC’s chances against Abhishek’s onslaught. “The run-out and the catch we missed – had we taken it, we could have restricted them,” he said, while still giving full credit to SRH’s batting firepower.Axar further added that even good execution sometimes fails against extraordinary batting. “If someone bats that well, and their execution is not lacking, credit must be given for such a performance… when a batsman bats like this, the coach and the captain must accept that even a captain cannot stop someone,” he explained.He also emphasised the importance of support within the team environment during tough games, particularly for bowlers under pressure.The match itself saw Abhishek Sharma produce a breathtaking unbeaten 135 off 68 balls, powering SRH to a massive 242/2. Despite a brief fightback from Delhi’s middle order, Malinga’s 4/32 broke the chase apart as DC were restricted to 195/9.Abhishek’s knock, supported by Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, ensured SRH’s dominance from the start, while Axar admitted that sometimes, opponents simply outplay you on the day.



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