Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin Postponed To June 26, 2026; Avoids Clash With Ram Charan’s Peddi: Report | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: March 29, 2026, 22:00 IST

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin release postponed to June 26, 2026, as makers avoid box office clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi.

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin has been postponed to June 26, 2026, with the makers choosing to avoid a box office clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi.

After the underwhelming response to Agent, Akhil Akkineni is gearing up for his big-screen return with Lenin. However, the film’s release plans have now changed, with the makers officially pushing its theatrical debut to June 26, 2026.

Release Shift Announced

Originally slated to hit cinemas on May 1, the makers, Annapurna Studios, announced the postponement through an official statement on social media.

Explaining the decision, the team acknowledged the release of Ram Charan’s Peddi, which arrives on April 30. “With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Peddi arriving, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment,” the statement read.

They further highlighted the mutual respect between the actors, adding that the decision was made keeping in mind the bond shared between Ram Charan and Akhil Akkineni.

New Release Date Locked

Confirming the revised schedule, the makers stated, “Lenin will arrive on 26 June 2026 worldwide,” assuring audiences that the film will deliver a complete cinematic experience.

About The Film

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is a gritty rural action drama that blends an intense love story with a socially relevant theme. The film stars Akhil Akkineni alongside Bhagyashri Borse.

Interestingly, Sreeleela was initially cast as the female lead, with promotional material already featuring her. However, she later exited the project due to scheduling conflicts, following which Bhagyashri Borse stepped in.

About Peddi

Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is set against a rural backdrop centred on a cricket tournament. The film features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Boman Irani.

Initially planned for a March 27 release to coincide with Ram Charan’s birthday, the film was later postponed to April 30 due to pending work.

A Strategic Move

With both films targeting a wide theatrical audience, the decision to avoid a direct box office clash appears to be a strategic one, allowing each project its own space at the box office.

As Lenin locks its new date, all eyes are now on whether Akhil Akkineni’s comeback film can deliver the impact fans are hoping for.

First Published: March 29, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin Postponed To June 26, 2026; Avoids Clash With Ram Charan’s Peddi: Report