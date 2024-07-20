Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Reveal First Photo of Newborn Daughter’s Tiny Feet: ‘We’ve Been Blessed’

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their baby girl, born on July 16. In a recent heartfelt statement, the couple shared their delight in welcoming their precious daughter. Adding to the excitement, they have now shared a charming photo of her tiny feet, giving fans the first glimpse of their little princess.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared the picture of the little feet of their newborn daughter. Along with the photo, the couple also penned a note, expressing their gratitude towards fans and followers alike. The note read, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy.

So Thank you all for your love and blessings ..”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, announcing the arrival of their daughter, the couple had shared in a statement, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are over joyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2022 and announced their pregnancy earlier this year. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Richa recently revisited her wedding day and also got candid about her interfaith marriage with the Fukrey co-star. “No one cares about people and what they think. And I come from a very liberal, lovely family. Ali comes from a very liberal progressive family. We are both middle-class people. And we had a fantastic time. No one put pressure on us. And if they did, we didn’t take any pressure,” she shared.

“We got married under the special marriage act, the family court is right around the corner. And it was super peaceful. And I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary. It happens in society, which is why there is a very big act for it. Of course, I feel like media really makes these kinds of things, it’s actually terrible and is very corrosive for society,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa Chadha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. On the other hand, Ali Fazal recently returned as Zafar in Fukrey 3.