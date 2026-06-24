Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy, Says ‘I Have To Take Maternity Leave’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: June 24, 2026, 21:42 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take a maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she is pregnant and is expecting first child with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. On Wednesday, the actress was speaking to the media in Hyderabad during the success meet on her recently released movie Maa Inti Bangaaram. During the interaction, Samantha confirmed that she is expecting a child and revealed that she will be taking a maternity break soon.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

Previously, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram director, B.V. Nandini Reddy, in an interview with Cinema Express, also confirmed the actress’ pregnancy and said, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Unlike the lavish celebrity weddings often seen in the industry, their ceremony was attended by only a small group of close family members and friends, reportedly around 30 guests. Samantha wore a traditional red saree, while Raj opted for a white kurta paired with a golden jacket.

Raj, best known as one-half of the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK, worked closely with Samantha on projects such as The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, with reports suggesting that their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has recently hit theatres. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the movie features Samantha in the lead role alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale. It has been one of the actress’ most talked-about recent projects and marks her return to Telugu cinema.

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About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from…Read More