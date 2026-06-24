বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ জুন ২০২৬, ০৮:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Scotland vs Brazil Highlights, FT, 0-3: Vini Jr brace fires Brazil top of group and into knockout rounds দামপাড়া পুলিশ লাইন্সে সিএমপি কমিশনার মহোদয় এর বৃক্ষরোপণ অভিযান ছতুরার নূর: রূহানিয়তের এক উজ্জ্বল উত্তরাধিকার সরকার অনুমোদন ছাড়া মাছের খাদ্য উৎপাদন, কর্ণফুলীতে জরিমানা জবি ছাত্রদল আহ্বায়ককে মারধর ও চিকিৎসক লাঞ্ছনার পালটাপালটি অভিযোগ কালিয়াকোরে বিশেষ অভিযানে অবৈধ চায়না দুয়ারী ও কারেন্ট জাল উদ্ধার করা হয় Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy, Says ‘I Have To Take Maternity Leave’ | Telugu Cinema News কালিয়াকৈরে নিষিদ্ধ আওয়ামী লীগ কথিত নৈরাজ্য বিশৃঙ্খলা সৃষ্টি ও অস্থিতিশীলতার বি এন পির প্রতিবাদ বিক্ষোভ মিছিল শ্যামনগরে গবাদি প্রাণীর প্রাথমিক স্বাস্থ্য সেবা ও টিকাদান কর্মসূচি নিশ্চিত করতে ১৫ জন ভেটেরিনারি স্বেচ্ছাসেবককে ৫ দিনের প্রশিক্ষণ নোয়াখালী সাংবাদিক ইউনিয়নের উদ্যোগে ফল উৎসব অনুষ্ঠিত।
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy, Says ‘I Have To Take Maternity Leave’ | Telugu Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৪ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ২৭ সময় দেখুন
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy, Says ‘I Have To Take Maternity Leave’ | Telugu Cinema News


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Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take a maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take a maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she is pregnant and is expecting first child with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. On Wednesday, the actress was speaking to the media in Hyderabad during the success meet on her recently released movie Maa Inti Bangaaram. During the interaction, Samantha confirmed that she is expecting a child and revealed that she will be taking a maternity break soon.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

Previously, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram director, B.V. Nandini Reddy, in an interview with Cinema Express, also confirmed the actress’ pregnancy and said, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Unlike the lavish celebrity weddings often seen in the industry, their ceremony was attended by only a small group of close family members and friends, reportedly around 30 guests. Samantha wore a traditional red saree, while Raj opted for a white kurta paired with a golden jacket.

Raj, best known as one-half of the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK, worked closely with Samantha on projects such as The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, with reports suggesting that their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has recently hit theatres. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the movie features Samantha in the lead role alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale. It has been one of the actress’ most talked-about recent projects and marks her return to Telugu cinema.

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Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from…Read More

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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