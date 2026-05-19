Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Pic From Samay Raina’s IGT 2 Goes Viral; Mouni Roy Stuns At Cannes Amid Divorce | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 19, 2026, 21:46 IST

From Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to Mouni Roy, top celebs who made headlines today.

Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Pic From Samay Raina’s IGT 2 Goes Viral; Mouni Roy Stuns At Cannes Amid Divorce

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is bringing back India’s Got Latent with its second season, but the internet appears divided over the show’s first celebrity guests. A leaked image from the sets of India’s Got Latent 2 featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari has gone viral online, sparking mixed reactions among fans. The actresses were reportedly filming for the show as part of promotions for their upcoming film Alpha. The viral photograph, allegedly clicked by an audience member during the taping, also featured comedian Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai.

For More: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari To Be First Guests On Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2? LEAKED Pic Goes Viral

Days after confirming his separation from actress Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar has now dropped his first post on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Dubai-based businessman dropped a series of pictures on the social media platform. In the first picture, Suraj looked dapper in black as he took a mirror selfie. In the second photo, Mouni’s estranged husband was taking a selfie as he looked charming in formals. He also shared a few glimpses of his pet dog in the next couple of videos.

For More: Suraj Nambiar Drops First Post After Confirming Divorce From Mouni Roy, Turns Off Comments Box

Actress Mouni Roy turned heads with her stylish appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as she arrived at the French Riviera for the showcase of her upcoming film Bombay Stories at the prestigious Marché du Film. Her appearance comes just days after announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni shared photos from Cannes, and her chic monochrome ensemble quickly became a talking point among fashion enthusiasts online. Disha Patani, Mandira Bedi and others cheered for her, and praised her look.

For More: Mouni Roy Stuns At Cannes 2026 Amid Divorce From Suraj Nambiar, Disha Patani Reacts: ‘Let’s Go Girl’

Govinda found himself at the centre of social media attention after a video showing his security guard arguing with paparazzi surfaced online. The incident reportedly took place during an event where photographers had gathered to capture the actor as he arrived at the venue.

For More: ‘He’s My Friend’: Govinda Apologises After Security Guard Misbehaves With Paps, Video Goes Viral

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old actor from Noida, was found dead on May 12 at the Bhopal residence of her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, located in the Katara Hills area. Following the incident, police registered a case against Samarth Singh and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, under charges of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to probe the allegations further. As the investigation continues, Mugguru Monagallu actor Dheekshith Shetty has expressed shock and grief over Twisha’s untimely demise.

For More: ‘I Didn’t Know She Was Married’: Twisha Sharma’s Co-Star Dheekshith Shetty Shocked by Her Death

Check latest news on Kerala CM Oath Taking, PM Modi Sweden Visit, Iran US Ceasefire updates today. India vs Afghanistan squad announcement.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

News movies bollywood Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Pic From Samay Raina’s IGT 2 Goes Viral; Mouni Roy Stuns At Cannes Amid Divorce