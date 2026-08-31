সোমবার, ৩১ অগাস্ট ২০২৬, ১২:০৯ অপরাহ্ন
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Explained: Why ICC stripped Sri Lanka of 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy hosting rights | Cricket News Arshad Warsi Recalls Jaya Bachchan’s Advice To His Wife Maria Goretti: ‘Difficult To Marry An Actor’ | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈরে অভিযান: ১১০টি কারেন্ট ও রিং জাল জব্দ, পুড়িয়ে ধ্বংস ভবিষ্যৎ বিজ্ঞানীর খোঁজে ‘জেডআরএফ’র তৃতীয় বিজ্ঞান মেলা ডেঙ্গুতে একদিনে ৩ মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১০৯৭ দ্বিপক্ষীয় সম্পর্ক আরও শক্তিশালী করবে বাংলাদেশ-সৌদি আরব Samay Raina Faces Political Heat, BJP And Congress Leaders Slam Him Over Bihar And Kashmir Digs On Latent | Web-series News ‘ I take the blame myself’: Suryakumar Yadav’s big regret over failed ODI career | Cricket News ‘গুমের সেই রাতের কথা মনে পড়লে শরীরে শিহরণ জাগে’ কালিয়াকৈরে বনের ভেতর থেকে গার্মেন্টস কর্মকর্তার লাশ উদ্ধার
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Arshad Warsi Recalls Jaya Bachchan’s Advice To His Wife Maria Goretti: ‘Difficult To Marry An Actor’ | Bollywood News

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  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৩১ আগস্ট, ২০২৬
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Arshad Warsi Recalls Jaya Bachchan’s Advice To His Wife Maria Goretti: ‘Difficult To Marry An Actor’ | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Arshad Warsi Recalls Jaya Bachchan’s Advice To His Wife Maria Goretti: ‘Difficult To Marry An Actor’

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Jaya Bachchan once warned Arshad Warsi’s would-be wife, Maria Goretti, that marrying an actor was one of the most difficult things to do in life.

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When Jaya Bachchan Warned Maria Goretti About Marrying Arshad Warsi.

When Jaya Bachchan Warned Maria Goretti About Marrying Arshad Warsi.

Arshad Warsi recently opened up about marriage and recalled a piece of advice Jaya Bachchan gave his wife Maria Goretti before they got married. Speaking to Filmigyan, the actor said Jaya, who has been married to Amitabh Bachchan for more than five decades, understood better than most people what it meant to share a life with an actor.

Jaya Bachchan’s Advice To Arshad Warsi 

Recalling the advice Jaya gave Maria around the time of their marriage, Arshad said she had warned them that being married to an actor came with its own set of challenges.

He said, “Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, ‘It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.’ I wouldn’t say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you’re always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people. Jaya ji actually said, when Maria and I were getting married, that one of the most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor. She told us, ‘Are you ready for it?’ That’s the reason why, because your job makes you do things that are not normal for a normal couple. So then you have to cross that barrier and still be with that person. So your love has to be beyond normal people’s love and attention.”

When Jaya Bachchan Married Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan married on June 3, 1973. The two actors had worked together in films including Zanjeer, and their wedding took place after the success of the film. Jaya and Amitabh have now been married for more than 50 years and have two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

Arshad Warsi’s Wife Maria Goretti

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti got married on February 14, 1999. The couple had a church wedding followed by a traditional nikah. They later registered their marriage in January 2024, nearly 25 years after their wedding.

Arshad Warsi Films

Arshad Warsi has had a busy year with Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4, both of which released in 2026. He is now gearing up for Jeevan Bheema Yojana, in which he plays a double role, while Ghamasaan is also lined up for release.

Read More: Jaya Bachchan Says Amitabh Bachchan Thinks Marriage Is His ‘Biggest Mistake’: ‘I Don’t Want To Hear That’

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Jaya Bachchan advised Maria Goretti that marrying an actor is one of the most difficult things to do in life, as the nature of the job creates challenges not typical for a normal couple.

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About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

August 31, 2026, 06:45 IST

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‘গুমের সেই রাতের কথা মনে পড়লে শরীরে শিহরণ জাগে’

‘গুমের সেই রাতের কথা মনে পড়লে শরীরে শিহরণ জাগে’

কালিয়াকৈরে বনের ভেতর থেকে গার্মেন্টস কর্মকর্তার লাশ উদ্ধার

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