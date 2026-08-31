Arshad Warsi Recalls Jaya Bachchan’s Advice To His Wife Maria Goretti: ‘Difficult To Marry An Actor’ | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Arshad Warsi Recalls Jaya Bachchan’s Advice To His Wife Maria Goretti: ‘Difficult To Marry An Actor’

Last Updated: August 31, 2026, 06:45 IST

Jaya Bachchan once warned Arshad Warsi’s would-be wife, Maria Goretti, that marrying an actor was one of the most difficult things to do in life.

When Jaya Bachchan Warned Maria Goretti About Marrying Arshad Warsi.

Arshad Warsi recently opened up about marriage and recalled a piece of advice Jaya Bachchan gave his wife Maria Goretti before they got married. Speaking to Filmigyan, the actor said Jaya, who has been married to Amitabh Bachchan for more than five decades, understood better than most people what it meant to share a life with an actor.

Jaya Bachchan’s Advice To Arshad Warsi

Recalling the advice Jaya gave Maria around the time of their marriage, Arshad said she had warned them that being married to an actor came with its own set of challenges.

He said, “Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, ‘It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.’ I wouldn’t say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you’re always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people. Jaya ji actually said, when Maria and I were getting married, that one of the most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor. She told us, ‘Are you ready for it?’ That’s the reason why, because your job makes you do things that are not normal for a normal couple. So then you have to cross that barrier and still be with that person. So your love has to be beyond normal people’s love and attention.”

When Jaya Bachchan Married Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan married on June 3, 1973. The two actors had worked together in films including Zanjeer, and their wedding took place after the success of the film. Jaya and Amitabh have now been married for more than 50 years and have two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

Arshad Warsi’s Wife Maria Goretti

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti got married on February 14, 1999. The couple had a church wedding followed by a traditional nikah. They later registered their marriage in January 2024, nearly 25 years after their wedding.

Arshad Warsi Films

Arshad Warsi has had a busy year with Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4, both of which released in 2026. He is now gearing up for Jeevan Bheema Yojana, in which he plays a double role, while Ghamasaan is also lined up for release.

Read More: Jaya Bachchan Says Amitabh Bachchan Thinks Marriage Is His ‘Biggest Mistake’: ‘I Don’t Want To Hear That’

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What challenges do celebrity marriages face in Bollywood? Jaya Bachchan advised Maria Goretti that marrying an actor is one of the most difficult things to do in life, as the nature of the job creates challenges not typical for a normal couple. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: August 31, 2026, 06:45 IST