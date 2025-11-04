মঙ্গলবার, ০৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৩৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
কর্ণফুলীতে ফুলেল ভালোবাসায় সিক্ত সরওয়ার জামাল নিজাম Asia Cup controversy: ICC takes action against Haris Rauf; Suryakumar Yadav fined | Cricket News Rahul Ravindran Dismisses Comparisons Between The Girlfriend And Arjun Reddy: ‘Thought Of Story Before…’ | Telugu Cinema News Rahul Ravindran Dismisses Comparisons Between The Girlfriend And Arjun Reddy: ‘Thought Of Story Before…’ | Telugu Cinema News নতুন ৪১ ডেপুটি ও ৬৭ সহকারী অ্যাটর্নি জেনারেল নিয়োগ – Corporate Sangbad ‘Battle of the sexes’: Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios set to face off in Dubai | Tennis News Bollywood Actress Works As An Escort, Detective Claims ‘She Meets People, Charges Money For…’ | Bollywood News নীলফামারীতে বিএনপি প্রার্থীকে অভিনন্দন জানালেন জামায়াতের প্রার্থী ইন্দুরকানীতে তুচ্ছ ঘটনাকে কেন্দ্র করে হামলা, আহত-১ টাঙ্গাইলে সুলতান সালাউদ্দিন টুকুর পক্ষে মনোনয়ন দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Battle of the sexes’: Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios set to face off in Dubai | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
‘Battle of the sexes’: Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios set to face off in Dubai | Tennis News


Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will face off in Dubai on December 28 (Images via AP, Getty)

Women’s World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Australian star Nick Kyrgios will face off in a “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match in Dubai on December 28. The match will take place indoors in at the Coca-Cola Arena, capable of seating a whopping 17,000 people.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel.

The event’s name draws inspiration from the iconic 1973 exhibition between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which the former famously won in straight sets at the Houston Astrodome. The Dubai edition will see Sabalenka and Kyrgios take part in a modern version of that concept.
Sabalenka had confirmed during the U.S. Open that discussions for the match were underway, and both players later made it official on their social media handles. Kyrgios, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, outlined some of the exhibition’s format tweaks earlier this year. He mentioned that he would be allowed only one serve and would hit toward a smaller side of the court, which are changes aimed at balancing the contest. Despite that, the Australian was confident about his chances. “I cannot wait to get back out on court,” Kyrgios said in an Instagram story. “Honestly I’m feeling amazing. I never thought I would be back into this position, being able to travel the world, see my fans and play some amazing tennis.”

Poll

Who do you think will win the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match in Dubai?

Before the Dubai showdown, both players will also appear in an exhibition in New York on December 8, where Sabalenka will face Naomi Osaka, and Kyrgios takes on Tommy Paul. Sabalenka enters the event as a four-time Grand Slam champion and the current world No. 1 in women’s singles. Kyrgios, a former world No. 13, last made a major final at Wimbledon in 2022, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Asia Cup controversy: ICC takes action against Haris Rauf; Suryakumar Yadav fined | Cricket News

Asia Cup controversy: ICC takes action against Haris Rauf; Suryakumar Yadav fined | Cricket News

Coach collapses mid-match, dies: Players fall to the ground in heartbreaking incident – watch | Football News

Coach collapses mid-match, dies: Players fall to the ground in heartbreaking incident – watch | Football News

Ben Stokes signs England deal until 2027 Ashes | Cricket News

Ben Stokes signs England deal until 2027 Ashes | Cricket News

South Africa 125/1 in 20.0 Overs | Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI

South Africa 125/1 in 20.0 Overs | Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI

Kranti Gaud recreates Hardik Pandya’s iconic moment; post goes viral after World Cup win | Cricket News

Kranti Gaud recreates Hardik Pandya’s iconic moment; post goes viral after World Cup win | Cricket News

‘Hope you are ready…’: Jemimah Rodrigues reminds Sunil Gavaskar of his promise after World Cup win | Cricket News

‘Hope you are ready…’: Jemimah Rodrigues reminds Sunil Gavaskar of his promise after World Cup win | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST