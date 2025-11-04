‘Battle of the sexes’: Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios set to face off in Dubai | Tennis News

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will face off in Dubai on December 28 (Images via AP, Getty)

Women’s World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Australian star Nick Kyrgios will face off in a “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match in Dubai on December 28. The match will take place indoors in at the Coca-Cola Arena, capable of seating a whopping 17,000 people.

The event’s name draws inspiration from the iconic 1973 exhibition between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which the former famously won in straight sets at the Houston Astrodome. The Dubai edition will see Sabalenka and Kyrgios take part in a modern version of that concept.

Sabalenka had confirmed during the U.S. Open that discussions for the match were underway, and both players later made it official on their social media handles. Kyrgios, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, outlined some of the exhibition’s format tweaks earlier this year. He mentioned that he would be allowed only one serve and would hit toward a smaller side of the court, which are changes aimed at balancing the contest. Despite that, the Australian was confident about his chances. “I cannot wait to get back out on court,” Kyrgios said in an Instagram story. “Honestly I’m feeling amazing. I never thought I would be back into this position, being able to travel the world, see my fans and play some amazing tennis.”

Before the Dubai showdown, both players will also appear in an exhibition in New York on December 8, where Sabalenka will face Naomi Osaka, and Kyrgios takes on Tommy Paul. Sabalenka enters the event as a four-time Grand Slam champion and the current world No. 1 in women’s singles. Kyrgios, a former world No. 13, last made a major final at Wimbledon in 2022, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.