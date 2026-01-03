BCCI keeps Bangladesh tour on hold; BCB calls for emergency meeting to discuss response | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The relationship between the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) could freeze following Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from the IPL on Saturday. It is learnt that the BCCI has put the proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh in August on hold. TOI has learnt that the BCB also called for an emergency meeting late on Saturday night to discuss their probable response to the development. It may be recalled that the BCCI had cancelled its previous tour of Bangladesh this year following rising diplomatic tension between the two nations. BCCI representatives also declined to travel to Dhaka for Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meetings.

“BCCI’s stance remains the same. The board will need approval from the government before going ahead with any tour to Bangladesh. As of now, BCCI hasn’t confirmed the itinerary. This is independent of the Mustafizur’s ouster,” a BCCI official told TOI.Meanwhile, the BCB is contemplating their response to BCCI. BCB will want India to travel to Bangladesh to boost their cricket finances. However, all the focus will be on if they want to play their T20 World Cup matches in India next month. “The BCB is weighing all options. They need to see how far this tension can last. They will also see if they can make an appeal to ICC about moving their T20 World Cup matches,” a source told TOI.