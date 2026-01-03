শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৪৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Sanjay Dutt Forced Us To Drink With Him, Says Paparazzo: ‘Had No Choice, Even Non-Drinkers Would End Up…’ | Bollywood News Indian football: Crisis-hit ISL’s restart in sight as AIFF to announce dates next week | Football News ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে খালেদা জিয়ার বিদেহী আত্মার মাগফিরাত কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল আল্লামা শাহ আব্দুল মালেক আল কুতুবী (রহ) ২৬ তম বার্ষিক ফাতিহা শরীফ – ২৯ ও ৩০ জানুয়ারি ২০২৬ Is Nayak 2 Happening? Anil Kapoor Secures Rights To Cult Political Drama After 25 Years | Bollywood News প্রার্থীর মনোনয়ন স্থগিতের বিরুদ্ধে আপিল করবে ইসলামী আন্দোলন BCCI keeps Bangladesh tour on hold; BCB calls for emergency meeting to discuss response | Cricket News ‘My Phone Hasn’t Stopped Ringing’: Suparn S Varma Shares Response To Emraan Hashmi’s Haq OTT Release | Bollywood News ভেনেজুয়েলায় যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের অভিযানে যুক্তরাজ্য জড়িত নয়: কিয়ার স্টারমার Will Bangladesh be allowed to play in India during T20 World Cup 2026? BCCI chief breaks silence | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

BCCI keeps Bangladesh tour on hold; BCB calls for emergency meeting to discuss response | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
BCCI keeps Bangladesh tour on hold; BCB calls for emergency meeting to discuss response | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: The relationship between the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) could freeze following Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from the IPL on Saturday. It is learnt that the BCCI has put the proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh in August on hold. TOI has learnt that the BCB also called for an emergency meeting late on Saturday night to discuss their probable response to the development. It may be recalled that the BCCI had cancelled its previous tour of Bangladesh this year following rising diplomatic tension between the two nations. BCCI representatives also declined to travel to Dhaka for Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meetings.

Mohammed Kaif breaks silence on Mustafizur Rahman–KKR debate

“BCCI’s stance remains the same. The board will need approval from the government before going ahead with any tour to Bangladesh. As of now, BCCI hasn’t confirmed the itinerary. This is independent of the Mustafizur’s ouster,” a BCCI official told TOI.Meanwhile, the BCB is contemplating their response to BCCI. BCB will want India to travel to Bangladesh to boost their cricket finances. However, all the focus will be on if they want to play their T20 World Cup matches in India next month. “The BCB is weighing all options. They need to see how far this tension can last. They will also see if they can make an appeal to ICC about moving their T20 World Cup matches,” a source told TOI.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Indian football: Crisis-hit ISL’s restart in sight as AIFF to announce dates next week | Football News

Indian football: Crisis-hit ISL’s restart in sight as AIFF to announce dates next week | Football News

Will Bangladesh be allowed to play in India during T20 World Cup 2026? BCCI chief breaks silence | Cricket News

Will Bangladesh be allowed to play in India during T20 World Cup 2026? BCCI chief breaks silence | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer returns to ODI squad — but there is a catch | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer returns to ODI squad — but there is a catch | Cricket News

IND vs NZ ODI squad: Why is Hardik Pandya missing from India’s 15-member team? BCCI explains | Cricket News

IND vs NZ ODI squad: Why is Hardik Pandya missing from India’s 15-member team? BCCI explains | Cricket News

‘Hindu or Muslim comes later’: Rinku Singh’s coach Masood reacts to KKR releasing Mustafizur Rahman | Cricket News

‘Hindu or Muslim comes later’: Rinku Singh’s coach Masood reacts to KKR releasing Mustafizur Rahman | Cricket News

‘Who are we punishing?’ Shashi Tharoor slams ‘mindless politicising of sport’ after KKR release Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman | Cricket News

‘Who are we punishing?’ Shashi Tharoor slams ‘mindless politicising of sport’ after KKR release Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman | Cricket News

খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST