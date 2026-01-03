BCCI steps in: KKR asked to release Mustafizur Rahman amid political storm | Cricket News

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has stepped in amid the growing political storm surrounding Kolkata Knight Riders’ signing of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, asking the franchise to release the left-arm pacer from its squad ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development to PTI, stating that the board had communicated its decision to KKR in light of the prevailing situation. The intervention follows days of mounting pressure after KKR moved to rope in Mustafizur during the IPL auction, a decision that triggered sharp reactions beyond the cricketing sphere.

KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players’ auction last month. The franchise viewed Mustafizur as an experienced overseas option capable of bolstering its bowling attack. A political controversy erupted soon after the signing, with sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party and several religious organisations objecting to the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player in a Kolkata-based IPL franchise. The backlash has been rooted in the current strain in India–Bangladesh relations, as well as concerns being raised around reports of violence in the neighbouring country. Addressing the situation, Saikia clarified that KKR would be permitted to name a replacement player if required. “The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement if needed, and upon request, the BCCI will allow a replacement player,” Saikia told PTI on Saturday. When asked about the reason behind the decision, the BCCI secretary said, “Because of recent developments all across.” The pressure on the board had been intensifying over the participation of the Bangladesh cricketer, particularly in the wake of the recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India’s expression of concern regarding the safety of minorities there. What began as a cricketing call eventually evolved into a wider debate, drawing the league, the franchise and the BCCI into a sensitive geopolitical conversation.