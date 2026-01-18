Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner: Fans Predict Gilli Nata Could Win Kiccha Sudeepa-Hosted Reality Show | Television News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 08:25 IST

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale airs January 18. Fans online strongly believe Gilli Nata could be the winner as voting closes ahead of the big night.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale: Fans Predict Gilli Nata as Winner

As the countdown to the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 grand finale begins, one name is dominating online chatter far more than the rest. With just hours to go before the trophy is lifted, social media trends, fan messages, and viewer discussions suggest that this season may be heading towards a one-sided result.

The much-awaited finale will air on Sunday, January 18, 2026, and while the official winner will only be revealed on stage, fan sentiment has already made its choice loud and clear.

A season that kept viewers hooked

Season 12 began with 18 contestants from different backgrounds, including actors, influencers, and reality TV personalities. Over the weeks, the house saw emotional breakdowns, shifting alliances, intense tasks, wildcard twists, and dramatic eliminations. As the competition tightened, six contestants made it to the finale: Gilli Nata, Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Rakshitha Shetty, Mutant Raghu, and Kavya Shaiva.

Each finalist built a strong fan base in different ways. Some impressed with calm gameplay, others with aggression, honesty, or emotional connect. But as finale day approaches, online trends point strongly in one direction.

Why fans believe Gilli Nata is leading

Across platforms, Gilli Nata’s name has been trending as the likely winner. Viewers have been calling his journey consistent, dominant, and emotionally engaging. One fan tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner, Gilli Nata! 🎉 Your incredible journey, unbeatable spirit, and Gilli magic have won us all over. So proud of you—keep shining!”

Another simply wrote, “Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner Is Definitely Gilli Nata.” Several others went a step further, calling him a “one-sided winner,” suggesting that the margin may not even be close.

While these reactions reflect fan opinion and not official results, the scale of support is hard to ignore.

Finale details and prize money

The Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale will begin airing from 6 pm onwards on Colors Kannada. The final voting lines will remain open until 12 am on Sunday, after which the winner will be decided. The season’s winner is expected to take home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Whether the predictions come true or the finale delivers a surprise twist, one thing is certain: Season 12 has kept audiences invested right till the end.

