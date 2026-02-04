Border 2 Box Office Day 13: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan Film Dips, India Total Hits ₹290 Cr | Bollywood News

Last Updated: February 05, 2026, 03:20 IST

Border 2 box office collection day 13: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s war drama witnesses a dip but pushes its India total past ₹290 crore.

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has connected well with viewers across age groups. (Photo Credit: X)

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer Border 2 continues its impressive box office journey despite witnessing a sharp dip in collections on day 13. The Anurag Singh directorial, which released in theatres last month, has remained one of the strongest performers of the year, steadily adding to its domestic total even as weekday fatigue sets in.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Border 2 earned ₹3.26 crore nett in India on Wednesday. With this, the film’s total domestic collection now stands at ₹290.01 crore nett, firmly establishing it as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in recent times.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Breakdown

The war drama enjoyed a massive opening week at the box office, collecting ₹224.25 crore nett in its first seven days. Despite an expected drop in its second week, the film continued to draw audiences to theatres.

On day 8, Border 2 earned ₹10.75 crore, followed by ₹17.75 crore on day 9. The film saw another jump on day 10, minting ₹22.50 crore. However, collections dipped significantly thereafter, with ₹5.75 crore each on days 11 and 12.

Day 13 saw the steepest fall yet, with the film earning ₹3.26 crore nett. Even so, the overall numbers remain strong, pushing the India total beyond the ₹290 crore mark. Trade experts believe that while daily collections may continue to slow, Border 2 is likely to maintain a steady run due to its scale, patriotic appeal and strong audience connect.

About Border 2 And Sunny Deol’s Celebration

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is backed by T-Series and J P Films. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana playing pivotal roles.

A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, the film is once again set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, focusing on the Battle of Longewala. While the original was directed by J P Dutta, Border 2 has been helmed by Anurag Singh, bringing a contemporary cinematic treatment to the historic conflict.

Earlier, Sunny Deol took to social media to thank fans for the overwhelming response. Sharing a video on Instagram, he wrote, “Meri, aapki, hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot (for giving love to my, your and everyone’s Border 2, this is for you) (red heart and hug face emojis),” in the caption.

More recently, Sunny also shared glimpses of the team celebrating the film’s success. In videos posted on his Instagram Stories, the actor was seen dancing, singing and cutting a cake with the cast and crew as they soaked in the film’s box office triumph.

