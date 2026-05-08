শনিবার, ০৯ মে ২০২৬, ০৬:৫২ পূর্বাহ্ন
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লক্ষ্মীপুরের ঐতিহ্যবাহী শ্রী শ্রী বঙ্ক বিহারী জিউ আখড়া মন্দির পরিচালনা নবগঠিত কমিটিতে সভাপতি (সেবাইত) চিত্ত রঞ্জন দেবনাথ ও সেক্রেটারি সঞ্জয় দেবনাথ Axar Patel begins ‘next year’ talk as Delhi Capitals IPL playoff hopes fade after KKR loss | Cricket News Celina Jaitly’s Husband Peter Haag Booked By Mumbai Police, Look Out Circular Issued | Bollywood News পতেঙ্গায় ১ হাজার ৫ শত লিটার ভোজ্য তেল জব্দ কালিয়াকৈর মেদী আশুলিয়া বড়পুকুরপাড়ে টিকিটের মাধ্যমে বরশি দিয়ে মাছ ধরার প্রতিযোগিতা শুরু কালিয়াকৈরে পরিবেশ সংরক্ষণে বৃক্ষ বিতরণ অনুষ্ঠিত হয় কর্ণফুলী রক্ষায় ‘বিনি সুতার মালা’ আয়োজন Mitchell Marsh ton helps LSG end home hoodoo at Ekana against RCB | Cricket News ‘Home Is A Person And It’s Vijay For Me’: 5 Times Trisha Opened Up On Bond With Thalapathy Vijay কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা
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Celina Jaitly’s Husband Peter Haag Booked By Mumbai Police, Look Out Circular Issued | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৮ মে, ২০২৬
  • ৩১ সময় দেখুন
Celina Jaitly’s Husband Peter Haag Booked By Mumbai Police, Look Out Circular Issued | Bollywood News


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Mumbai Police register FIR against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag and issue LOC amid allegations of cruelty, harassment and abuse.

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Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag following allegations of cruelty, harassment and intimidation.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag following allegations of cruelty, harassment and intimidation.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Peter Haag, husband of Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, following allegations of cruelty, harassment, criminal intimidation and physical abuse. Haag, an Austrian national, has been booked after a complaint was filed by the actress.

According to officials, the case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The sections mentioned in the FIR include Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2) and 352, which relate to allegations of cruelty, causing harm, intimidation and sustained harassment.

LOC Issued Against Peter Haag

In a major development, Mumbai Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against Peter Haag. Sources indicate that the LOC was issued due to alleged non-cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

A Look Out Circular is generally issued when authorities believe that an accused person may attempt to evade questioning or leave the country during the course of a probe.

Case Linked To Domestic Violence Proceedings

The matter is also connected to ongoing proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Police officials have said that the investigation is still underway and further action will depend on the evidence and findings gathered during the inquiry.

So far, neither Peter Haag nor his legal representatives have issued any public statement regarding the allegations.

Police Continue Investigation

Mumbai Police are reportedly continuing to record statements and collect relevant material related to Celina Jaitly’s complaint. Given the actress’ public profile in the Hindi film industry, the case has drawn considerable attention.

The development has also brought renewed focus to conversations around domestic violence, legal protections for women and the use of provisions under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

News movies bollywood Celina Jaitly’s Husband Peter Haag Booked By Mumbai Police, Look Out Circular Issued
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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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Axar Patel begins ‘next year’ talk as Delhi Capitals IPL playoff hopes fade after KKR loss | Cricket News
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Celina Jaitly’s Husband Peter Haag Booked By Mumbai Police, Look Out Circular Issued | Bollywood News
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পতেঙ্গায় ১ হাজার ৫ শত লিটার ভোজ্য তেল জব্দ
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কালিয়াকৈরে পরিবেশ সংরক্ষণে বৃক্ষ বিতরণ অনুষ্ঠিত হয়
কালিয়াকৈরে পরিবেশ সংরক্ষণে বৃক্ষ বিতরণ অনুষ্ঠিত হয়
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কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা
কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা
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