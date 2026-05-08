Celina Jaitly’s Husband Peter Haag Booked By Mumbai Police, Look Out Circular Issued | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 08, 2026, 22:00 IST

Mumbai Police register FIR against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag and issue LOC amid allegations of cruelty, harassment and abuse.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag following allegations of cruelty, harassment and intimidation.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Peter Haag, husband of Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, following allegations of cruelty, harassment, criminal intimidation and physical abuse. Haag, an Austrian national, has been booked after a complaint was filed by the actress.

According to officials, the case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The sections mentioned in the FIR include Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2) and 352, which relate to allegations of cruelty, causing harm, intimidation and sustained harassment.

LOC Issued Against Peter Haag

In a major development, Mumbai Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against Peter Haag. Sources indicate that the LOC was issued due to alleged non-cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

A Look Out Circular is generally issued when authorities believe that an accused person may attempt to evade questioning or leave the country during the course of a probe.

Case Linked To Domestic Violence Proceedings

The matter is also connected to ongoing proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Police officials have said that the investigation is still underway and further action will depend on the evidence and findings gathered during the inquiry.

So far, neither Peter Haag nor his legal representatives have issued any public statement regarding the allegations.

Police Continue Investigation

Mumbai Police are reportedly continuing to record statements and collect relevant material related to Celina Jaitly’s complaint. Given the actress’ public profile in the Hindi film industry, the case has drawn considerable attention.

The development has also brought renewed focus to conversations around domestic violence, legal protections for women and the use of provisions under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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News movies bollywood Celina Jaitly’s Husband Peter Haag Booked By Mumbai Police, Look Out Circular Issued