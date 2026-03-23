Charlie Puth Welcomes First Baby With Wife Brooke; Reveals Name In Sweet Post | Hollywood News

Last Updated: March 24, 2026, 04:29 IST

Charlie Puth welcomes first baby with wife Brooke Sansone, reveals son’s name in heartwarming Instagram post with adorable photos.

Charlie Puth welcomes first baby with wife Brooke Sansone.

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has stepped into a brand new role — fatherhood. The 34-year-old musician and his wife Brooke Sansone Puth have welcomed their first child together, sharing the joyful news with fans through a heartfelt Instagram post.

The couple revealed that they have been blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Jude. Announcing the news, they wrote, “Hey Jude 🩵 3.13.26,” alongside a series of intimate photos that offered a glimpse into their first moments as parents.

Charlie Puth Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Jude

The carousel of pictures featured their newborn wrapped snugly in a white blanket, dressed in a blue-and-white striped onesie. Other photos captured tender moments between the new parents and their baby, including Puth holding his son and close-up shots of Jude’s tiny hand and nose.

One of the standout images showed Brooke wearing a delicate “J” necklace, a subtle tribute to their son’s name. The couple also included a snapshot of Polaroid pictures taken at the hospital, preserving their earliest memories with Jude.

Adding a personal touch, handwritten notes were visible in some of the photos. One read, “Playing Jude ‘In My Life’ by The Beatles,” while another proudly stated, “He drank over 30ml of formula! A new record.” Both notes were dated March 14, offering fans a peek into their first days as parents.

A New Chapter For The Singer

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone tied the knot in 2024 in an intimate ceremony at the singer’s family home in Montecito, California. Their relationship has largely remained private, but the couple has occasionally shared milestones with fans.

The announcement of their pregnancy came in October last year in a unique way. Puth subtly revealed the news through his music video for Changes, where Brooke appeared alongside him, gently placing her hands on her baby bump.

Later that month, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Puth confirmed the news, saying, “I’m gonna be a dad,” while adding that he had been advised not to reveal the baby’s gender at the time.

The Grammy-nominated artist also shared a lighthearted hope for his child, saying, “I hope baby likes music because it’s the only thing I’m good at.”

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: March 24, 2026, 04:29 IST

News movies hollywood Charlie Puth Welcomes First Baby With Wife Brooke; Reveals Name In Sweet Post