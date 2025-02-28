Chhaava Box Office Day 14: Vicky Kaushal Film Enters Rs 400 Cr Club, Surpasses Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai

Advertise here
Last Updated:

Interestingly, Chhaava marks the second film from Maddock Films to achieve this milestone, following Stree 2, which amassed over Rs 600 crore in 2024.

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has crossed the ₹350 crore mark in India.

Vicky Kaushal is basking in the glory of his latest blockbuster, Chhaava, which has shattered box office records and emerged as the biggest hit of 2025. Known for his versatility, Vicky has once again delivered a stellar performance, proving his mettle as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, directed by Laxman Utekar, and featuring power-packed performances from Akshaye Khanna and Vineet Kumar, Chhaava has taken the box office by storm. The period drama officially entered the coveted Rs 400-crore club on Thursday (February 27), solidifying its dominance.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office trajectory on social media, confirming that Chhaava had maintained an exceptional run. “The film recorded stronger numbers on its second Wednesday, benefitting from the partial Maha Shivratri holiday. It is now set to enter the prestigious Rs 400-crore club today, further strengthening its box office hold,” he posted.

Interestingly, Chhaava marks the second film from Maddock Films to achieve this milestone, following Stree 2, which amassed over Rs 600 crore in 2024. Adarsh hinted at the possibility of Chhaava surpassing Stree 2’s lifetime earnings, though that remains to be seen.

According to Sacnilk’s latest update, Chhaava has outperformed several Bollywood blockbusters in terms of net domestic box office collections. The film has surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore) and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.16 crore), establishing itself as a monumental success.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal’s gripping performance, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta. Released worldwide on February 14, 2025, the film was initially set to clash with Pushpa 2. However, the makers strategically postponed its release, avoiding a major box office showdown.

With its phenomenal performance, Chhaava has cemented its place among Bollywood’s biggest hits, further proving Vicky Kaushal’s unstoppable rise in the industry.

Source link

