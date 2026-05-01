শনিবার, ০২ মে ২০২৬, ০১:১৮ অপরাহ্ন
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IPL 2026: ‘I want MS Dhoni’s five trophies’- KL Rahul after surpassing him on IPL list | Cricket News Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Get Post-Midnight Shows In Mumbai Amid Huge Demand | DEETS Inside | Bollywood News কর্ণফুলীতে শ্রমিক কল্যান ফেডারেশনের উদ্দ্যোগে মে দিবস উৎযাপন ভূঞাপুরে শ্রমিক দিবসে র‌্যালি-পথসভা শেষে আকর্ষণীয় লাঠিখেলা কালিয়াকৈর ঢাকা টাংগাইল মহাসড়কের পাশে ময়লার দুর্গন্ধে অতিষ্ঠ জনজীবন, ভোগান্তিতে পথচারী ও শিক্ষার্থীরা কর্ণফুলীতে ষড়যন্ত্রমূলক মিথ্যা অপবাদের বিরুদ্ধে মানববন্ধন কর্মসূচি ‘Don’t count Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s age’: Shikhar Dhawan’s bold India debut statement | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে মহাসড়কে মৃত্যুর ফাঁদ,ফায়ার সার্ভিসের সামনে ফুটওভার ব্রিজের দাবিতে ফুঁসছে ১০ হাজার শ্রমিক Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya Poster; Sambhavna Seth And Avinash Dwivedi Announce Pregnancy | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈরে ইভটিজিংয়ের দায়ে যুবকের কারাদণ্ড
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IPL 2026: ‘I want MS Dhoni’s five trophies’- KL Rahul after surpassing him on IPL list | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২ মে, ২০২৬
  • ৬১ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: ‘I want MS Dhoni’s five trophies’- KL Rahul after surpassing him on IPL list | Cricket News


MS Dhoni and KL Rahul (Agency Image)

Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul has played down his latest personal milestone after overtaking MS Dhoni on the IPL all-time run-scorers list, insisting that team success remains his ultimate goal.Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Superstars’, Rahul admitted he was unaware of the achievement at first and made it clear what truly matters to him.“I didn’t even realise I had gone past Mahi bhai on the IPL’s all-time run-scorers list,” Rahul said.“Honestly, the milestone I would love to match with MS Dhoni is his five IPL trophies that he’s won with CSK.”Rahul emphasised that while individual numbers are rewarding, they are not his primary focus.“When you have a long career, personal achievements do feel special. They tell you that your hard work and sacrifices have paid off,” he said.“But at the end of the day, cricket is a team sport. You want to win trophies. You want to be part of successful sides. That has always been my goal.”He also reiterated his commitment to delivering every season, regardless of the franchise he represents.“Every season, I give my best to win the IPL, no matter which team I play for. That matters the most to me,” Rahul added.“Personal milestones are good. They reassure me that I am on the right track. But what would truly make me happy is winning as many trophies as MS Dhoni.”Rahul’s comments come after he moved past Dhoni’s tally of 5,528 runs to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in IPL history. He now has 5,579 runs from 152 matches and 143 innings, averaging 46.88 at a strike rate of 138.37, with six centuries and 42 fifties.The 2026 season has seen Rahul in outstanding form. He has scored 433 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.13 and an impressive strike rate of 185.84.His campaign has also been filled with record-breaking performances. Rahul became just the third cricketer to register a 150-plus score in IPL history, while also setting the highest individual score by an Indian in the tournament. He struck Delhi Capitals’ fastest-ever century and now holds the franchise record for the highest individual score.Despite Rahul’s brilliance, Delhi Capitals have struggled for consistency. The side currently sits sixth on the points table with just four wins from nine matches.For Rahul, the message remains clear. Personal milestones may keep coming, but the pursuit of trophies is what defines success.



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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কালিয়াকৈর ঢাকা টাংগাইল মহাসড়কের পাশে ময়লার দুর্গন্ধে অতিষ্ঠ জনজীবন, ভোগান্তিতে পথচারী ও শিক্ষার্থীরা
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কালিয়াকৈরে ইভটিজিংয়ের দায়ে যুবকের কারাদণ্ড
কালিয়াকৈরে ইভটিজিংয়ের দায়ে যুবকের কারাদণ্ড
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