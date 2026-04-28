Another day, another record! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts IPL history, becomes fastest to … | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Pic credit: IPL)

NEW DELHI: It was yet another record-breaking night for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who continues to redefine T20 batting at just 15. The Rajasthan Royals prodigy became the fastest player in history to reach 400 runs in a single Indian Premier League season, achieving the milestone in just 167 balls during their clash against Punjab Kings.In doing so, Sooryavanshi shattered the previous record held by Andre Russell, who had taken 188 balls in 2019. The youngster bettered that mark by a staggering 21 deliveries, underlining the extraordinary pace at which he has scored in IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi rewrites record books

Sooryavanshi’s latest milestone came during a blistering 16-ball 43 that set the tone for Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase of 223. Walking in with intent, the left-hander launched an immediate assault, striking boundaries at will and taking on both pace and bounce with remarkable ease.He began aggressively, taking apart Arshdeep Singh before unleashing audacious strokes against Lockie Ferguson, including towering sixes that electrified the contest.Though his stay was brief, the impact was immense. By the time he departed, caught off Arshdeep, the foundation for the chase had been firmly laid.

Fastest to 400 runs in an IPL season

167 balls – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2026*

188 balls – Andre Russell in 2019

195 balls – Abhishek Sharma in 2024

197 balls – Nicholas Pooran in 2025

200 balls – Glenn Maxwell in 2014

Rajasthan Royals complete record chase

Sooryavanshi’s opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal carried forward the momentum with a fluent 51, while Donovan Ferreira anchored the finish with an unbeaten 52. The duo, along with a late flourish from Shubham Dubey, powered Rajasthan home with four balls to spare, handing Punjab their first defeat of the season.“I really enjoyed batting with him… he’s playing amazing,” Jaiswal said, lauding the youngster’s fearless approach.Earlier, Marcus Stoinis had smashed a 22-ball 62 to propel Punjab to 222/4, but the effort proved insufficient against Rajasthan’s relentless batting.Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted the challenge of containing such aggressive batting. “When players come in and go bang from ball one, it becomes an arduous task for bowlers,” he said.For Sooryavanshi, however, it is simply another chapter in a dream season. Having already grabbed headlines with a record-breaking century earlier, the 15-year-old now stands atop the run charts — continuing a rise that shows no signs of slowing down.