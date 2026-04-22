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IPL 2026: ‘He’s in my pocket’- Jadeja on his cheeky celebration after dismissing Pooran | Cricket News দৌলতপুরে কৃষকদের নিয়ে পার্টনার কংগ্রেস অনুষ্ঠিত কালিয়াকৈরে ৭০ কেজি গাজা সহ আটক ২ নগদ তিনলক্ষ সত্তর হাজার টাকা Don 3: Ranveer Singh Agrees To Return Rs 10 Cr; Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Post Goes Viral | Bollywood News ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে জেলা প্রশাসকের সাথে জনসংগঠন ও ভূমিহীন সমন্বয় সভা শরীয়তপুরে তিন ফসলি জমিতে মাছের খামার করার প্রতিবাদে মানববন্ধন হাইকোর্টের আদেশে নাগরপুরে দুই ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান পুনর্বহাল চট্টগ্রামে সংঘর্ষের প্রতিবাদে তিতুমীর কলেজ ছাত্রদলের বিক্ষোভ মিছিল ওমান উপকূলে পণ্যবাহী জাহাজে ইরানের হামলা শোকাহত সংবাদ
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IPL 2026: ‘He’s in my pocket’- Jadeja on his cheeky celebration after dismissing Pooran | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৩ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৩৩ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: ‘He’s in my pocket’- Jadeja on his cheeky celebration after dismissing Pooran | Cricket News


Rajasthan Royals’ Ravindra Jadeja (PTI Photo)

Ravindra Jadeja produced a match-winning all-round performance as Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs, and the veteran all-rounder later reflected on his effort with a mix of clarity, humour and gratitude. Named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 43 and impact with the ball, Jadeja began on a heartfelt note. “Yeah, feeling good, you know, getting Man of the Match and winning the team. So, yeah, I’m feeling very good, but before I start, I would like to dedicate this award to Education Minister of Gujarat because she told me yesterday itself said that you’re gonna do wonders tomorrow. So I would like to thank her.” Jadeja’s knock came at a crucial time when Rajasthan’s top order had once again faltered. He revealed that the conditions were far from easy and required patience. “Yeah, wicket was not that easy because ball was seaming and swinging. So I thought, let me play a longer as much as I can. And that is what I was talking to Donovan and whoever is coming next to batting. So I was just talking to him that we’ll play a longer because in T20 cricket, you never know. Last over, as we like we cashed in, like we got 20 odd runs in last over. So that is what the thinking behind.” He also explained his approach against Mayank Yadav in the final over, where Rajasthan managed to finish strongly. “Yeah, I think coming from injury, it’s not that easy bowling with that pace. But I was just backing my strength and I was talking to my partner that let’s back each other and let’s play good cricket shot. Because as I said, on this wicket, ball was seaming a lot and bounce was there. So it’s not that easy that you can play any shot at any given time. There was also a lighter moment when Jadeja spoke about his celebration after dismissing Nicholas Pooran. “Yeah, he’s in my pocket (chuckles). Nothing, just randomly a thought came into my mind and I did it.” With the ball, Jadeja highlighted how he adjusted to the conditions by varying his pace. “No, because the ball was gripping a little bit. So I was just thinking that should I bowl quicker on this wicket or should I bowl slow? So I thought, okay, I’d bowl a few slow balls. And then I realized that yeah, if I bowl slow, then I might get a little bit hold from the wicket. So that is what I was looking to do.” He also spoke about his specific plans against Mitchell Marsh. “Because the midwicket side and long-in side was a little bit shorter compared to other sides. So I knew that he might play that shot at some stage. So I was just bowling and mixing up with my pace, slow, wide and full ball also. Today I was looked to bowl slow.” Jadeja’s performance proved decisive in a game where Rajasthan’s batting once again struggled for rhythm. His late flourish ensured they reached 159 for 6, and the bowlers, led by Jofra Archer, did the rest as LSG were bowled out for 119. On a night where Rajasthan needed someone to step up, Jadeja delivered with both bat and ball, underlining his value once again.



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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