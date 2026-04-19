IPL 2026: ‘Jaw dropping’- Shreyas Iyer stunned by Arya–Connolly destruction show | Cricket News

Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer (PTI Photo)

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was left impressed after Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly produced a stunning batting display to power their side to a 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Arya, one of the country’s most talked about T20 batting talents alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, smashed 93 off 37 balls, while Connolly, the highly rated Australian next-gen batter, struck 87 off 45 deliveries. Their 182-run partnership off just 80 balls laid the foundation for PBKS posting a massive 254 for 7. In reply, LSG could only manage 200 for 5 despite a fighting 43 from Rishabh Pant and 40 from Mitchell Marsh . Iyer was full of praise for the duo’s intent and mindset. He called the performance “exceptional” and said “some of the shots were jaw dropping”, highlighting the courage and composure shown at the crease. He also revealed a light-hearted challenge within the group, saying he had been “just talking to Cooper and Priyansh” about who would hit the most sixes this season, adding that both were “up for it”. The PBKS captain stressed the team environment gives young batters full freedom. “When you just let them be, go out and express themselves, they deliver,” he said, adding that he does not dictate how they should construct their innings as they follow their own routines and processes. Iyer also credited the support system around the team, mentioning Ricky Ponting’s involvement before games while he chips in with inputs. On the bowling group, he said PBKS have a largely international-quality attack and pointed to their execution levels as key to the win, while admitting the team takes “a lot of satisfaction” from reading and adapting to the wicket. The victory underlined PBKS’ growing confidence this season, built on aggressive intent and clarity in roles, as they continue to push towards a stronger campaign after finishing runners-up in 2025.