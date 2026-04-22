Don 3: Ranveer Singh Agrees To Return Rs 10 Cr; Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Post Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 22, 2026, 21:55 IST

From Ranveer Singh returning Rs 10 crore for exiting Don 3 to Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi’s last insta post going viral, check updates here.

Don 3: Ranveer Singh Agrees To Return Rs 10 Cr; Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Post Goes Viral

In a big development in the fight involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar ever since the former’s exit from Don 3, it has now been reported that the Dhurandhar star has taken a major step to end the controversy. As reported by the Free Press Journal, Ranveer has agreed to return his signing amount, which was reportedly around ₹10 crore. Not just this, the actor has also reportedly promised to give Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment a ‘stake’ in his next film, which is tentatively being referred to as Pralaay. However, details about the percentage of the stakes have not been disclosed as of now.

For more updates: Don 3: Ranveer Singh Agrees To Return Rs 10 Crore, Promises Stake To Farhan Akhtar In His Next Film

Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi has passed away at the age of 30 after reportedly suffering a heart attack. The news has drawn attention not only for her sudden death but also for an old Instagram post of hers that is now circulating widely online.

For more updates: ‘Shiva, Take Me With You’: Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Viral After Her Death At 30

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, and now, the actor has opened up about his love story with the global icon. Abhishek Bachchan got candid about when he met Aishwarya and when he finally felt that there were sparks between the two. He mentioned that he thinks he found his soulmate in Aishwarya.

For more updates: Abhishek Bachchan Has ‘Big Plans’ With Aishwarya Rai For 20th Anniversary: ‘Our Marriage Has Been A Dream’

The song, Sarke Chunar, from upcoming Kannada film, KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi was banned last month following intense social media backlash over its lyrics laced with sexual innuendos. The AICWA, in its letter to CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi, demanded an FIR against the makers. Despite a summon, Nora failed to appear before the NCW on April 6. She has been given a final opportunity to be present for the next hearing on April 27. In a video statement, she had clarified that the Hindi version of the track was not approved by her, urging viewers not to hold her responsible. Lyricist Raqueeb Alam had stated that he only translated the lyrics from Kannada and that Prem, the director, wrote the original song.

For more updates: ‘Sarkai Lo Khatiya Is No Sarke Chunar’: Sameer Slams Sanjay, Nora Song; Says ‘Phir Blue Films…’ | Exclusive

Samay Raina has reportedly achieved a major milestone with his comedy special Still Alive, which is now being called the most-watched YouTube comedy special worldwide. The claim has gained attention after the comedian himself shared a screenshot of an AI response confirming the record.

For more updates: Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Breaks Record, Becomes Most Viewed Comedy Special On YouTube Globally

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First Published: April 22, 2026, 21:55 IST

News movies bollywood Don 3: Ranveer Singh Agrees To Return Rs 10 Cr; Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Post Goes Viral