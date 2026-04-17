শনিবার, ১৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০৮:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
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How Tesla Parking Violation Led To ‘Romantic Homicide’ Artist D4vd’s Arrest For 14-Year-Old Girl’s Murder | Hollywood News IPL 2026: Shubman Gill shines as GT complete clinical chase, KKR remain winless | Cricket News টাঙ্গাইলে বিয়ের প্রলোভনে এক তরুণীর সাথে শারীরিক সম্পর্কের অভিযোগ ইমামের বিরুদ্ধে কর্ণফুলীতে ৬ কোটি টাকার চিংড়ি রেণু জব্দ কর্ণফুলীতে নিষিদ্ধ সময়ে মাছ ধরার অপরাধে ২ লক্ষ ১০ হাজার জরিমানা পুঠিয়ায় চাঁদা না পেয়ে ব্যবসায়ীকে হত্যা লেবাননে অ্যাম্বুলেন্সের ওপর ইসরায়েলি বাহিনীর গুলি কর্ণফুলীতে ঐতিহ্যবাহী বৈশাখী মেলা ও বলি খেলা অনুষ্ঠিত নগদ একাউন্ট নিয়ে ভংকর প্রতারণা কালিয়াকৈরে লোডশেডিংয়ে দিশেহারা জনজীবন।
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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill shines as GT complete clinical chase, KKR remain winless | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৮ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৪৪ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill shines as GT complete clinical chase, KKR remain winless | Cricket News


Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Shubman Gill’s classy 86 anchored Gujarat Titans to a convincing five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 on Friday, after Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj had earlier set up the victory with a disciplined and incisive new-ball spell.Rabada (3/29) and Siraj (2/23) ripped through the KKR top order, making full use of movement and early assistance from the pitch. Their early breakthroughs left KKR struggling at 37 for 3 in the powerplay, a collapse from which they never fully recovered.

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Despite the early damage, KKR found resistance through Cameron Green, who played a lone but determined hand with 79 off 55 balls. It was his most impactful innings of the season, featuring controlled aggression and strong partnerships with Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy. However, regular wickets at the other end prevented him from building a match-defining stand.Green also enjoyed a few moments of fortune, surviving an early LBW shout, seeing an edge run away for four, and being dropped on 62 by Washington Sundar. Even so, he continued to keep KKR afloat before eventually falling in the final over to Rashid Khan.In reply, Gujarat Titans seized control early, with Gill dictating terms in the powerplay. He struck three boundaries and a six inside the first three overs, including a crisp straight drive, setting the tone for the chase.Gill paced his innings beautifully thereafter, combining fluency with control. His knock of 86 included eight fours and four sixes, as he ensured GT remained ahead throughout the chase despite occasional wickets.Sai Sudharsan provided early support before Jos Buttler added quick impetus with an aggressive cameo, striking a boundary and a six soon after arriving at the crease.Although KKR managed to pick up wickets in the middle overs, they were unable to build sustained pressure. GT’s batting depth ensured there were no major hiccups as they cruised towards the target.Earlier, KKR’s innings had begun poorly, with Ajinkya Rahane falling for a golden duck to Siraj in the opening over. Rabada then struck twice more, including a sharp outswinger that induced an edge from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and a short-of-a-length dismissal of Tim Seifert, who was caught at point by Glenn Phillips.KKR’s innings never fully recovered from that early blow, setting up Gujarat Titans’ comfortable win.With this win, Gujarat Titans climb to fourth place on the IPL 2026 points table, while Kolkata Knight Riders remain bottom after another defeat.



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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বরিশাল-পটুয়াখালী মহাসড়কে বাস-ইজিবাইক-মোটরসাইকেলের ত্রিমুখী সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১,আহত ১৪
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