IPL 2026: ‘It’s not a Hardik Pandya problem’- MI skipper hits back on Jasprit Bumrah debate | Cricket News

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with captain Hardik Pandya (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Indians’ emphatic 99-run win over Gujarat Titans was defined by Tilak Varma’s brilliance, but skipper Hardik Pandya made it clear that a key tactical call with the ball also played a decisive role. One of the biggest talking points was the decision to hand the new ball to Jasprit Bumrah, a move that paid off instantly as he struck with the very first delivery to remove Sai Sudharsan. It was also a significant moment for Bumrah personally, as this was his first wicket of the season, coming in his sixth match. Addressing the long-standing question around why Bumrah does not usually bowl the first over, Hardik offered a clear explanation. “I’ve seen a lot of people go, why Jassie has never bowled. But if you see, it’s been 138 [151] appearances and I think 8 or 9 times Jasprit has bowled the first over. So I don’t think it’s a Hardik Pandya problem.” He emphasised that Bumrah’s role is defined by impact rather than convention. “It’s just that Jasprit Bumrah is so special that you use him wherever it’s required for the team, not when you start. But yeah, today was something we realized, that we really want to make an impact with the new ball, and no one’s better than him.” That early breakthrough set the tone for MI’s dominance, as GT never recovered from the blow and were eventually bowled out for 100. Hardik also highlighted how crucial the win was for the group, especially given their struggles this season and the challenge of playing in Ahmedabad. “It’s always challenging to go away and win. Ahmedabad has been something which is very tough for us as the Mumbai Indians. And yeah, we just played good cricket. It feels very special because it was much needed.” The MI captain was equally vocal about the turning point with the bat, revealing how his message to Tilak Varma during the strategic break was simple and direct. “I realized the kind of talent Tilak has, he really does not need to worry about a lot. The only message I kept telling him was that you’re gonna just watch the ball and hit the ball irrespective of what. I genuinely believe the kind of ball striking from his bat is something really special.” Hardik admitted the intensity of the moment, saying, “A couple of times I went so loud that I kind of got dizzy. But it was much needed for the group, for Tilak, and for Mumbai Indians.” He reserved special praise for the younger players who stepped up in a must-win game. “Really amazing by the youngsters. Mumbai Indians needed that as a group. The debutant Krish, coming and bowling right areas, showing the right intent. Ashwani coming and bowling, really amazing, taking 4-fers. He changed the momentum for us. Special mention to Naman as well.” For Hardik, this was more than just a win. It felt like a shift in momentum.