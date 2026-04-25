IPL 2026: ‘My best is yet to come’- Ishan Kishan sends warning after match-winning 74 vs RR | Cricket News

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ishan Kishan (ANI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan played a composed yet aggressive hand in their thrilling five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, as he reflected on leadership, batting freedom and chasing a massive target of 229. Speaking after being named Player of the Match for his 31-ball 74, Kishan made it clear that captaincy had not changed his approach. “No, I think as a wicket-keeper also you’ve got to do the same job. So I was just keeping it simple because I felt that it’s a very good wicket to bat on and we just tried to restrict them under 230 and we were able to do that,” he said. On handing back leadership duties to Pat Cummins, Kishan was full of respect for the Australian captain. “It was quite fun leading the side for seven games and Pat coming in, giving us that extra bowling power. So I was really happy when he was coming in the team anyway because he’s such a tremendous captain anyway. So I was just thinking about my batting and wicket-keeping more than leadership,” he added. Reflecting on SRH’s aggressive batting approach against the Rajasthan attack, Kishan said confidence and clarity were key. “You just have to keep on watching the ball and play your shots. You can’t get into a zone where you have fear of failure. You just have to keep it simple and play your game.” He also spoke about the challenge of facing a rising total early in the innings, highlighting the importance of a strong powerplay. “When you’re chasing a total like 228, you need a good powerplay. Having Head and Abhishek as openers makes the job easier even if they bat for four overs. I was just communicating with Abhishek. He knew exactly what was happening with the game and the run rate.” Kishan stitched a vital 132-run partnership with Abhishek Sharma , who smashed 57 off 29 balls, after SRH were set a daunting 229. Heinrich Klaasen (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) then ensured the chase was completed with nine balls to spare in what became the fourth-highest successful run chase in IPL history. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals had posted a massive 228 for 6, powered by a sensational 103 from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Despite the onslaught, SRH held their nerve in the chase, with Kishan and Abhishek setting the platform for a commanding win. Kishan also reflected on his mindset at the crease. “Calmness is about skill set. You have to watch the ball and not be predetermined. It was a big ground, so there were gaps. Just bat and enjoy it.” When asked if this was the best phase of his batting career, he was quick to downplay it. “No, I think my best is yet to come.”