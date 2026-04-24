18 balls, zero boundaries: Three overs that cost Gujarat Titans the match vs RCB | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: 15 to 20 runs short in the death overs can often come back to haunt teams, and Gujarat Titans experienced exactly that on Friday when they were asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.Despite a flying start and a record opening stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, GT’s 205/3 eventually felt under par once the defending champions RCB began their chase.Much of the credit goes to three defining overs from Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who choked the Titans at the death.Three magical oversAt the end of 16 overs, Gujarat Titans were well placed at 170/2, built on a brilliant 128-run opening partnership between Sudharsan and Gill. With Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar at the crease and firepower like Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan still to come, GT looked set for a 230-plus total.But the finish never arrived.Suyash Sharma bowled a superb 17th over, giving away just four runs and not allowing Buttler or Sundar to break free.Bhuvneshwar Kumar followed it up with a clinical 18th over, striking the crucial wicket of Buttler while conceding only five runs. The pressure had already been built, and GT were now scrambling.Josh Hazlewood then delivered another tight blow in the 19th over, giving away just eight runs and further shutting the door on GT’s late surge.In the end, Gujarat Titans went 18 deliveries without a boundary at a crucial stage, when they were expected to explode.What once looked like a 230-plus total was pulled back to 205, thanks to RCB’s disciplined execution at the death.Even skipper Shubman Gill later admitted how decisive those overs were.“I think from 16 till 19, those three overs, we couldn’t get any boundaries and we didn’t get as many runs as we would have liked. I think those three overs were very crucial for us. I mean, at the end of the powerplay, I think we were in a good position. It was all about taking wickets in the middle overs, which I think we were not able to just after the powerplay got over,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.Kohli survives early lifelineRCB’s chase could have been derailed in the very first over itself, but Gujarat Titans missed a golden opportunity.Virat Kohli, on nought, was dropped off Mohammed Siraj when Washington Sundar put down a straightforward chance at mid-wicket after a mistimed flick.That miss proved extremely costly.Kohli made GT pay in full, smashing 81 off 44 balls, including eight fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 184.09. He also took on Jason Holder with back-to-back sixes during his commanding knock.Kohli–Padikkal show seals itDevdutt Padikkal and Kohli then stitched together a match-defining 115-run partnership for the second wicket, taking RCB firmly in control of the chase.Padikkal’s 55 and Kohli’s 81 ensured RCB comfortably chased down 206 in 18.5 overs, climbing to second place on the points table with 10 points.