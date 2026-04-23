শুক্রবার, ২৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০১:১১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
ন্যায়বিচারের আশায় ভুক্তভোগী নজরুল ইসলাম ঘুরছেন দ্বারে দ্বারে- ঝিনাইগাতীতে জোরপূর্বক ঘর নির্মাণ করে জমি বেদখলের অভিযোগ ব্যবসায়ী ইয়াকুব আলী স্মরণে আলোচনা সভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল কালিয়াকৈরে ঘনঘন লোডশেডিংয়ের এস এস সি পরীক্ষার্থীদের লেখাপড়ায় মারাত্মক ব্যাঘাত ঘটছে 103-run hammering: CSK hand MI their biggest IPL defeat as Sanju Samson, spinners lead rout | Cricket News Yami Gautam Learnt Quran For Haq, Reveals Director; Avinash Tiwary Says Marriage Deadline Is 2026-End | Bollywood News প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা অধিদফতরে প্রথম নারী মহাপরিচালক নিয়োগ প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা অধিদফতরে প্রথম নারী মহাপরিচালক নিয়োগ প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা অধিদফতরে প্রথম নারী মহাপরিচালক নিয়োগ IPL 2026: ‘He’s in my pocket’- Jadeja on his cheeky celebration after dismissing Pooran | Cricket News দৌলতপুরে কৃষকদের নিয়ে পার্টনার কংগ্রেস অনুষ্ঠিত
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

103-run hammering: CSK hand MI their biggest IPL defeat as Sanju Samson, spinners lead rout | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৪ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৪৬ সময় দেখুন
103-run hammering: CSK hand MI their biggest IPL defeat as Sanju Samson, spinners lead rout | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings registered their biggest win over Mumbai Indians in IPL history, beating them by 103 runs in their IPL 2026 clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.The defeat was also the biggest margin for MI in IPL by runs.Playing his first IPL ‘El Clasico’, CSK’s Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 101 in the first innings, while Akeal Hosein returned figures of 4 for 17 in the second innings to demolish the Mumbai Indians batting.Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl. Chennai Super Kings posted 207 for 6, with Samson anchoring the innings. He hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 54-ball knock and stayed till the end, even as wickets fell regularly at the other end. The next highest score in the innings was 22.

Watch

Justin Langer on LSG batting failure and opens up on the team’s bowling

In reply, Mumbai Indians were bowled out for just 104 in 19 overs, their biggest defeat by runs in the IPL. Eight of their batters were dismissed for single-digit scores as they struggled against spin.Biggest win margin for CSK in IPL (by runs)

  • 103 vs MI, Wankhede, 2026*
  • 97 vs KXIP, Chennai, 2015
  • 93 vs DD, Abu Dhabi, 2014
  • 92 vs RCB, Gqeberha, 2009
  • 91 vs DC, DY Patil, 2022

Biggest defeat margin for MI in IPL (by runs)

  • 103 vs CSK, Wankhede, 2026*
  • 87 vs RR, Jaipur, 2013
  • 85 vs SRH, Vizag, 2016
  • 76 vs KXIP, Mohali, 2011
  • 66 vs KXIP, Mohali, 2008

Akeal Hosein led the bowling effort, while Noor Ahmad supported him with 2 for 23. The result helped Chennai Super Kings return to winning ways after their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.For Mumbai Indians, Tilak Varma (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (35) were the only batters to cross 30, but there was little support from the rest.Earlier in the match, there were signs of pressure from the start despite both teams coming in as seventh- and eighth-placed sides. On the first ball, Sherfane Rutherford missed a routine throw to the wicketkeeper, and the backing fielder at short fine leg also failed to collect cleanly.Bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen asking his fielders to settle down before overstepping on the next delivery.During the chase, Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton were involved in a brief exchange on the field.For Mumbai Indians, AM Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar picked up two wickets each, while Bumrah finished with 1 for 31.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
IPL 2026: ‘He’s in my pocket’- Jadeja on his cheeky celebration after dismissing Pooran | Cricket News

IPL 2026: ‘He’s in my pocket’- Jadeja on his cheeky celebration after dismissing Pooran | Cricket News

IPL 2026: Will DC make changes to XI after defeat to SRH? Skipper Axar Patel clarifies | Cricket News

IPL 2026: Will DC make changes to XI after defeat to SRH? Skipper Axar Patel clarifies | Cricket News

IPL 2026: ‘It’s not a Hardik Pandya problem’- MI skipper hits back on Jasprit Bumrah debate | Cricket News

IPL 2026: ‘It’s not a Hardik Pandya problem’- MI skipper hits back on Jasprit Bumrah debate | Cricket News

IPL 2026: ‘Jaw dropping’- Shreyas Iyer stunned by Arya–Connolly destruction show | Cricket News

IPL 2026: ‘Jaw dropping’- Shreyas Iyer stunned by Arya–Connolly destruction show | Cricket News

IPL 2026: ‘I was looking at a score around 220-230’ – Ruturaj Gaikwad rues CSK’s batting lapse in SRH loss | Cricket News

IPL 2026: ‘I was looking at a score around 220-230’ – Ruturaj Gaikwad rues CSK’s batting lapse in SRH loss | Cricket News

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill shines as GT complete clinical chase, KKR remain winless | Cricket News

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill shines as GT complete clinical chase, KKR remain winless | Cricket News

ন্যায়বিচারের আশায় ভুক্তভোগী নজরুল ইসলাম ঘুরছেন দ্বারে দ্বারে- ঝিনাইগাতীতে জোরপূর্বক ঘর নির্মাণ করে জমি বেদখলের অভিযোগ
ন্যায়বিচারের আশায় ভুক্তভোগী নজরুল ইসলাম ঘুরছেন দ্বারে দ্বারে- ঝিনাইগাতীতে জোরপূর্বক ঘর নির্মাণ করে জমি বেদখলের অভিযোগ
ব্যবসায়ী ইয়াকুব আলী স্মরণে আলোচনা সভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
ব্যবসায়ী ইয়াকুব আলী স্মরণে আলোচনা সভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
কালিয়াকৈরে ঘনঘন লোডশেডিংয়ের এস এস সি পরীক্ষার্থীদের লেখাপড়ায় মারাত্মক ব্যাঘাত ঘটছে
কালিয়াকৈরে ঘনঘন লোডশেডিংয়ের এস এস সি পরীক্ষার্থীদের লেখাপড়ায় মারাত্মক ব্যাঘাত ঘটছে
103-run hammering: CSK hand MI their biggest IPL defeat as Sanju Samson, spinners lead rout | Cricket News
103-run hammering: CSK hand MI their biggest IPL defeat as Sanju Samson, spinners lead rout | Cricket News
Yami Gautam Learnt Quran For Haq, Reveals Director; Avinash Tiwary Says Marriage Deadline Is 2026-End | Bollywood News
Yami Gautam Learnt Quran For Haq, Reveals Director; Avinash Tiwary Says Marriage Deadline Is 2026-End | Bollywood News
প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা অধিদফতরে প্রথম নারী মহাপরিচালক নিয়োগ
প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা অধিদফতরে প্রথম নারী মহাপরিচালক নিয়োগ
প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা অধিদফতরে প্রথম নারী মহাপরিচালক নিয়োগ
প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা অধিদফতরে প্রথম নারী মহাপরিচালক নিয়োগ
প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা অধিদফতরে প্রথম নারী মহাপরিচালক নিয়োগ
প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা অধিদফতরে প্রথম নারী মহাপরিচালক নিয়োগ
IPL 2026: ‘He’s in my pocket’- Jadeja on his cheeky celebration after dismissing Pooran | Cricket News
IPL 2026: ‘He’s in my pocket’- Jadeja on his cheeky celebration after dismissing Pooran | Cricket News
দৌলতপুরে কৃষকদের নিয়ে পার্টনার কংগ্রেস অনুষ্ঠিত
দৌলতপুরে কৃষকদের নিয়ে পার্টনার কংগ্রেস অনুষ্ঠিত
বকশীবাজার খানকাহ: পুরান ঢাকার সুফি ঐতিহ্যের জীবন্ত স্মারক
বকশীবাজার খানকাহ: পুরান ঢাকার সুফি ঐতিহ্যের জীবন্ত স্মারক
মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
কক্সবাজারের রামুতে এমআরএ’র উদ্যোগে ক্ষুদ্রঋণ গ্রাহকদের গণশুনানি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজারের রামুতে এমআরএ’র উদ্যোগে ক্ষুদ্রঋণ গ্রাহকদের গণশুনানি অনুষ্ঠিত
কোরআন কোরআন নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য করায় : দরবারে হামলা কথিত পীর নিহত
কোরআন কোরআন নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য করায় : দরবারে হামলা কথিত পীর নিহত
এলপিজি-অটোগ্যাসের দাম বৃদ্ধিতে জামায়াতের নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ
এলপিজি-অটোগ্যাসের দাম বৃদ্ধিতে জামায়াতের নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ
টাঙ্গাইলে বিয়ের প্রলোভনে এক তরুণীর সাথে শারীরিক সম্পর্কের অভিযোগ ইমামের বিরুদ্ধে
টাঙ্গাইলে বিয়ের প্রলোভনে এক তরুণীর সাথে শারীরিক সম্পর্কের অভিযোগ ইমামের বিরুদ্ধে
সাফ জয়ী অনূর্ধ্ব-২০ ফুটবল দলকে জামায়াত আমিরের অভিনন্দন
সাফ জয়ী অনূর্ধ্ব-২০ ফুটবল দলকে জামায়াত আমিরের অভিনন্দন
নাগরপুরে ক্ষুদ্র ও প্রান্তিক কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বীজ ও সার বিতরণ উদ্বোধন
নাগরপুরে ক্ষুদ্র ও প্রান্তিক কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বীজ ও সার বিতরণ উদ্বোধন
অতিরিক্ত দামে তেল বিক্রয়ের অভিযোগে দৌলতপুরে দুই ব্যবসার  ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
অতিরিক্ত দামে তেল বিক্রয়ের অভিযোগে দৌলতপুরে দুই ব্যবসার  ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST
Ads by coinserom