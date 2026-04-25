Shreya Ghoshal Buys Luxury Apartment In Mumbai’s Santacruz West For Rs 20.88 Crore | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 25, 2026, 22:11 IST

Shreya Ghoshal buys a luxury apartment in Santacruz West, Mumbai, for about Rs 20.88 crore, her third high end property purchase in the city in three months, reportedly.

Shreya Ghoshal buys a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Santacruz West.

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Santacruz West along with Sarmistha Ghoshal and Bishwajit Ghoshal. As per HT, CRE Matrix has updated that the Mumbai property has cost the singer about Rs 20.88 crore.

Shreya Ghoshal has made this her third real estate purchase in the last three months. As per the update, Shreya had earlier bought two luxury apartments in Worli, which cost her around Rs 60 crore.

One apartment is located in a building named Vaayu on Sarojini Road. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,601 sq ft, and above that, it comes with a balcony with a large area of 299 sq ft.

The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs 1.25 crore, which was paid to seal the deal, and the transaction was recorded on April 24, 2026. As per the portal, “The project is a redevelopment of the erstwhile Sukhada building and is being constructed as a modern residential project in one of Mumbai’s well-established suburban neighbourhoods.”

More about Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal is among India’s most celebrated playback singers, known for her versatility and strong classical foundation. She rose to prominence after winning the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and made her Bollywood debut with the film Devdas.

Over the years, she has delivered several hit songs across Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, and has won multiple National Film Awards.

Shreya Ghoshal’s soaring career has translated into substantial wealth. According to reports, her net worth is over Rs 200 crore, with an annual income of around Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore. She charges approximately Rs 25 lakh per song, a testament to her unparalleled talent and market demand.

Shreya Ghoshal is the second-most frequent recipient of the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, winning it five times and becoming the only artist to win for songs in four different languages. Her iconic award-winning tracks include: Bairi Piya – Devdas (2002), Dheere Jalna – Paheli (2005), Yeh Ishq Hai – Jab We Met (2007), Pherari Mon – Antaheen (2008), Jeev Rangla – Jogwa (2008), and Maayava Chaayava – Iravin Nizhal (2021).

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First Published: April 25, 2026, 22:11 IST

News movies bollywood Shreya Ghoshal Buys Luxury Apartment In Mumbai’s Santacruz West For Rs 20.88 Crore