TOI Exclusive | Sabastian Sawe’s London blitz makes us marathoners believe limits are meant to be pushed: Sawan Barwal | More sports News

Sabastian Sawe (AP Photo)

Impossible has been made possible at the London Marathon. A feat that looked out of reach for at least a few more years has now been achieved, and in truly spectacular fashion. For marathoners around the world, Sabastian Sawe’s feat was an unforgettable moment to witness — the breaking of the two-hour barrier, not once, but twice in a single race. For us, it truly felt like history unfolding in real time.In what I would call a race for the ages, Sawe completed the 42.195 km distance in 1:59:30. Just 11 seconds behind him was Ethiopia’s debutant Yomif Kejelcha, who also ran in under two hours. Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo rounded off the podium with 2:00:28, also going faster than the earlier world record set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023. Performances like these feel surreal and have given athletes like me renewed belief that even the highest benchmarks can be challenged.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Though I didn’t watch the race live, I later went through the full recording and analysed it closely with my coaches. We discussed how such performances are shaping the future of marathon running and what adjustments I can make to improve my own timings. Earlier this month, I clocked 2:11:58 at the Rotterdam Marathon, setting a new national record and breaking a 48-year-old Indian mark. That achievement means a lot to me, but seeing what happened in London motivates me to aim even higher.Several factors contributed to the extraordinary results in London. One major element is the advancement in footwear technology — what we call “super shoes”. These next-generation, ultra-light shoes with energy-returning foam and carbon plates have significantly enhanced performance. The technology and science involved has reduced the human element in modern marathon times. Personally, I have been using ASICS Meta Speed shoes for the past two years, and they have helped me bring down my timings and improve efficiency.

Sawan Barwal

The weather also played a crucial role in London. The wind was favourable and the temperature was ideal for long-distance running. In marathons, even slight environmental changes can influence performance. A headwind could have made a huge difference in the final timings.But, in my mind, the key factor was the role of pacemakers. Pacemakers are central to elite racing – they help maintain rhythm, conserve energy, and structure the race intelligently. At London, the pacemakers executed their strategy perfectly, setting consistent splits and guiding the frontrunners through each phase of the race.I often train at Colorado Springs in the USA, where high-altitude conditions and world-class facilities help improve endurance and oxygen efficiency. Training alongside quality pacemakers there has significantly enhanced my marathon experience.One thing that stood out in London was the race strategy. Sawe completed the second half faster than the first, at just 59:01. If I were to target a 2:08 marathon in the future, which is my goal for the Asian Games, I would break the race into three segments. First, I would target an average pace of 6:07 per km. For the first five kms, I would aim for a 6:10 per km. I’ll then settle into 6:07 per km until 30km and then increase my intensity for the final 12km at 6:05 per km. It’s called the ‘10-10-10’ method.Nutrition and mileage are equally critical. Marathon preparation demands discipline — consistent high mileage, a carefully planned diet, and adequate recovery. I focus on maintaining a light, carb-free, efficient body while ensuring I get the right nutrients to sustain long training sessions before any major event.What happened in London has definitely changed the way we look at marathon running. It has given a marathoner like me a renewed belief that limits are meant to be pushed.(Holder of the National record in marathon, Sawan Barwal spoke to Sabi Hussain)