সোমবার, ২৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০৯:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IPL 2026: Sunil Narine magic and Rinku Singh firepower seal Super Over heist for KKR | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈর পৌরসভার ৫ নং ওয়ার্ডের বিভিন্ন সড়কে সামান্য বৃষ্টিতেই সৃষ্টি হচ্ছে হাটুসমান জলাবদ্ধতা Madhur Bhandarkar Mourns Raghu Rai’s Death: ‘His Camera Was A Compass For Truth’ | Bollywood News কল খুললেই মিলছে স্বচ্ছ পানি: ভোগান্তির অবসান, পৌরবাসীর স্বস্তি কর্ণফুলীতে সিএনজি চালাক ও মালিক সমিতির ত্রি-বার্ষিক নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠিত- সভাপতি লোকমান দয়াল ও সম্পাদক মোহাম্মদ আজাদ শ্যামনগরে ২০০ জন নারী-পুরুষকে লবণ সহনশীল বীজ, জৈব সার, জিও ব্যাগ ও পানির ঝাঁঝরি বিতরণ কালিয়াকৈরে স্ত্রীকে মেরে ফেলার অভিযোগে স্বামী আটক সরিকল ইউনিয়নকে আদর্শ ইউপিতে রুপান্তর করতে চেয়ারম্যান হতে চান মিরন আনোয়ারায় প্রতিপক্ষকে হামলা ও মারধরের ঘটনায় গ্রেফতার ১ IPL 2026: ‘My best is yet to come’- Ishan Kishan sends warning after match-winning 74 vs RR | Cricket News
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IPL 2026: Sunil Narine magic and Rinku Singh firepower seal Super Over heist for KKR | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৭ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৪৬ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: Sunil Narine magic and Rinku Singh firepower seal Super Over heist for KKR | Cricket News


Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh (Agency Image)

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a nerve-shredding Super Over win against Lucknow Super Giants after both teams finished tied on 155 in regulation time at Lucknow on Sunday.The contest swung wildly across 40 overs, but Sunil Narine once again proved to be KKR’s trusted match-winner in the most decisive moment. Handed the Super Over, Narine delivered a near-perfect over under immense pressure, removing Nicholas Pooran off the very first ball as he missed a slog sweep against a tossed-up off-break that crashed into the stumps.

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The pressure only intensified from there. Rishabh Pant managed a single to get off strike, but Narine struck again soon after, dismissing Aiden Markram. Markram attempted to go over the infield but mistimed it completely, and a brilliant relay effort near the boundary saw Rovman Powell flick the ball back in the air before stepping over the rope, allowing Rinku Singh to complete a sharp catch.LSG were left stunned at 1 for 2 in the Super Over, the lowest ever recorded score in IPL Super Over history.With just two runs needed, Rinku Singh walked out and finished the game immediately, driving Prince Yadav’s first delivery to the boundary. It was a fitting end to a complete all-round performance from Rinku, who earlier smashed an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls and also took four catches in the field.KKR’s innings earlier had been rescued by Rinku after Mohsin Khan produced a sensational spell of 5 for 23. The left-arm pacer tore through the top order, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy. His variations on a slow black soil pitch left KKR struggling at multiple stages.Despite the collapse, Rinku’s late hitting, including a brutal final-over assault, lifted KKR to a fighting 155 for 7. His innings featured clean hitting against both pace and spin, helping them recover from a precarious position.LSG’s chase also had moments of control. Rishabh Pant (42) and Aiden Markram (31) rebuilt after the early loss of Mitchell Marsh, adding 57 for the second wicket. However, both fell at crucial junctures, Pant miscuing a reverse scoop off Narine while Markram was undone by Cameron Green’s pace-off delivery.From there, LSG’s innings lost direction, although late resistance from domestic batters briefly kept them alive. The final over saw chaos, with Kartik Tyagi conceding 16 runs and bowling two no-balls, including a waist-high delivery that was deemed non-dangerous, allowing him to continue. Mohammed Shami then struck a last-ball six to force the Super Over.The match also had controversy when Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially dismissed for obstructing the field after a review, with the third umpire ruling he had altered his running line while diving to make his crease.In the end, KKR held their nerve in the Super Over through Narine’s brilliance and Rinku’s finishing touch, moving them up to eighth in the table while LSG slipped to the bottom after yet another narrow defeat in a season full of missed opportunities.



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IPL 2026: Sunil Narine magic and Rinku Singh firepower seal Super Over heist for KKR | Cricket News
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কালিয়াকৈর পৌরসভার ৫ নং ওয়ার্ডের বিভিন্ন সড়কে সামান্য বৃষ্টিতেই সৃষ্টি হচ্ছে হাটুসমান জলাবদ্ধতা
কালিয়াকৈর পৌরসভার ৫ নং ওয়ার্ডের বিভিন্ন সড়কে সামান্য বৃষ্টিতেই সৃষ্টি হচ্ছে হাটুসমান জলাবদ্ধতা
Madhur Bhandarkar Mourns Raghu Rai’s Death: ‘His Camera Was A Compass For Truth’ | Bollywood News
Madhur Bhandarkar Mourns Raghu Rai’s Death: ‘His Camera Was A Compass For Truth’ | Bollywood News
কল খুললেই মিলছে স্বচ্ছ পানি: ভোগান্তির অবসান, পৌরবাসীর স্বস্তি
কল খুললেই মিলছে স্বচ্ছ পানি: ভোগান্তির অবসান, পৌরবাসীর স্বস্তি
কর্ণফুলীতে সিএনজি চালাক ও মালিক সমিতির ত্রি-বার্ষিক নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠিত- সভাপতি লোকমান দয়াল ও সম্পাদক মোহাম্মদ আজাদ
কর্ণফুলীতে সিএনজি চালাক ও মালিক সমিতির ত্রি-বার্ষিক নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠিত- সভাপতি লোকমান দয়াল ও সম্পাদক মোহাম্মদ আজাদ
শ্যামনগরে ২০০ জন নারী-পুরুষকে লবণ সহনশীল বীজ, জৈব সার, জিও ব্যাগ ও পানির ঝাঁঝরি বিতরণ
শ্যামনগরে ২০০ জন নারী-পুরুষকে লবণ সহনশীল বীজ, জৈব সার, জিও ব্যাগ ও পানির ঝাঁঝরি বিতরণ
কালিয়াকৈরে স্ত্রীকে মেরে ফেলার অভিযোগে স্বামী আটক
কালিয়াকৈরে স্ত্রীকে মেরে ফেলার অভিযোগে স্বামী আটক
সরিকল ইউনিয়নকে আদর্শ ইউপিতে রুপান্তর করতে চেয়ারম্যান হতে চান মিরন
সরিকল ইউনিয়নকে আদর্শ ইউপিতে রুপান্তর করতে চেয়ারম্যান হতে চান মিরন
আনোয়ারায় প্রতিপক্ষকে হামলা ও মারধরের ঘটনায় গ্রেফতার ১
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মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
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কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
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এলপিজি-অটোগ্যাসের দাম বৃদ্ধিতে জামায়াতের নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ
কক্সবাজারের রামুতে এমআরএ’র উদ্যোগে ক্ষুদ্রঋণ গ্রাহকদের গণশুনানি অনুষ্ঠিত
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টাঙ্গাইলে বিয়ের প্রলোভনে এক তরুণীর সাথে শারীরিক সম্পর্কের অভিযোগ ইমামের বিরুদ্ধে
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‘দলের কাউন্সিল করার বিষয়টি আলোচনায় গুরুত্ব পেয়েছে’
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