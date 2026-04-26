IPL 2026: Sunil Narine magic and Rinku Singh firepower seal Super Over heist for KKR | Cricket News

Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh (Agency Image)

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a nerve-shredding Super Over win against Lucknow Super Giants after both teams finished tied on 155 in regulation time at Lucknow on Sunday.The contest swung wildly across 40 overs, but Sunil Narine once again proved to be KKR’s trusted match-winner in the most decisive moment. Handed the Super Over, Narine delivered a near-perfect over under immense pressure, removing Nicholas Pooran off the very first ball as he missed a slog sweep against a tossed-up off-break that crashed into the stumps.

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The pressure only intensified from there. Rishabh Pant managed a single to get off strike, but Narine struck again soon after, dismissing Aiden Markram. Markram attempted to go over the infield but mistimed it completely, and a brilliant relay effort near the boundary saw Rovman Powell flick the ball back in the air before stepping over the rope, allowing Rinku Singh to complete a sharp catch.LSG were left stunned at 1 for 2 in the Super Over, the lowest ever recorded score in IPL Super Over history.With just two runs needed, Rinku Singh walked out and finished the game immediately, driving Prince Yadav’s first delivery to the boundary. It was a fitting end to a complete all-round performance from Rinku, who earlier smashed an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls and also took four catches in the field.KKR’s innings earlier had been rescued by Rinku after Mohsin Khan produced a sensational spell of 5 for 23. The left-arm pacer tore through the top order, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy. His variations on a slow black soil pitch left KKR struggling at multiple stages.Despite the collapse, Rinku’s late hitting, including a brutal final-over assault, lifted KKR to a fighting 155 for 7. His innings featured clean hitting against both pace and spin, helping them recover from a precarious position.LSG’s chase also had moments of control. Rishabh Pant (42) and Aiden Markram (31) rebuilt after the early loss of Mitchell Marsh, adding 57 for the second wicket. However, both fell at crucial junctures, Pant miscuing a reverse scoop off Narine while Markram was undone by Cameron Green’s pace-off delivery.From there, LSG’s innings lost direction, although late resistance from domestic batters briefly kept them alive. The final over saw chaos, with Kartik Tyagi conceding 16 runs and bowling two no-balls, including a waist-high delivery that was deemed non-dangerous, allowing him to continue. Mohammed Shami then struck a last-ball six to force the Super Over.The match also had controversy when Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially dismissed for obstructing the field after a review, with the third umpire ruling he had altered his running line while diving to make his crease.In the end, KKR held their nerve in the Super Over through Narine’s brilliance and Rinku’s finishing touch, moving them up to eighth in the table while LSG slipped to the bottom after yet another narrow defeat in a season full of missed opportunities.